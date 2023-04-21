Caesars NY Promo Code: Sign up to score New York $1,250 sportsbook bonus this weekend

The Knicks are at home on Friday night for Game 3, and you can use our Caesars NY promo code to make a big first wager. This welcome bonus also includes a boost for Caesars Rewards.

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYFULL SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS

FIRST BET OFFER! BET NOW

Sign up with AMNYFULL to make a bet up to $1,250 on the Cavaliers vs. Knicks. In addition, the Caesars NY promo code will give you 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits for the loyalty program.

A losing wager will result in a bonus bet refund, so you can use this offer to wager a little more than usual. On Friday night, the NBA Playoffs continue with several matchups. There are more bonuses and boosts for customers to use on the Caesars Sportsbook app.

Click here to register with AMNYFULL as the Caesars NY promo code. Bet up to $1,250 on an NBA game and claim a Caesars Rewards boost.

Use a Caesars NY Promo Code for Cavs vs. Knicks

The Knicks will be playing their first playoff game of the year at Madison Square Garden. They are 1.5-point favorites at home. The series is split at 1-1, so one team will gain an edge after Game 3. The Caesars app has live odds, player props, and odds boosts for every game of the NBA Playoffs.

You can also bet on the Celtics vs. Hawks and Nuggets vs. Timberwolves on Friday night. Go to the promotions page after using this welcome offer to find a 33% same-game parlay boost. This promo can also be used for any NHL game this weekend.

Caesars NY Promo Code Unlocks $1,250 Bet & Rewards Boost

All new customers are eligible to use our Caesars NY promo code. You must be at least 21 years old to bet in the state. Caesars will ask for basic info during registration to confirm your age and identity. Take these steps to get started with the top new customer offer for the NBA Playoffs.

Click here to sign up with AMNYFULL. Download the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app for your iPhone or Android and allow for location services. You can use the mobile app from within the NY state lines. Use an accepted banking method to make a deposit. Place a wager up to $1,250.

Caesars will give you a bonus bet refund if your first wager loses. Regardless of the outcome, the 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits will be added to your Caesars Rewards account. These will help increase your status in the program to unlock perks.

Odds Boosts for NBA Games on Friday

Caesars releases odds boosts every day for all major sports, such as the NBA, NHL, UFC, and MLB. Here are a couple of the boosts you can use for the NBA games on Friday night.

Jayson Tatum, Julius Randle, and Donovan Mitchell each make over 2.5 three-pointers (+240)

Darius Garland over 19.5 points and over 9.5 assists (+450)

Knicks win and Jalen Brunson over 29.5 points (+400)

Nikola Jokic over 29.5 points and over 9.5 rebounds (+325)

Timberwolves win and Anthony Edwards over 29.5 points (+400)

Click here to use AMNYFULL as the Caesars NY promo code. New users can wager up to $1,250 on the Knicks vs. Celtics. Plus, you will get 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits for Caesars Rewards.