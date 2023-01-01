Caesars Ohio promo code: $1,500 first bet insurance for NFL late games

There is a new Caesars Ohio promo code for the launch. Customers in the Buckeye State can unlock insurance protection for their first bet of the new year.

Caesars Ohio BET INSURANCE! GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY1BET SIGN UP BONUS $1,500!

BET INSURANCE CLAIM NOW!

Sign up with AMNY1BET for first bet insurance up to $1,500. This Caesars Ohio promo code will result in a bonus refund if your wager loses. Since you have a second chance waiting, you can be aggressive with your initial wager on the Caesars Sportsbook app.

Caesars has loads of odds boosts and ongoing bonuses to use after the welcome offer. The app has been a popular choice for bettors in other states across the US, and that will also be the case in Ohio.

Click here to use AMNY1BET as the Caesars Ohio promo code. You first wager will have insurance protection up to $1,500.

How to Apply the Caesars Ohio Promo Code

You can have your account ready to wager within a few minutes. Follow these easy steps to use our Caesars Ohio promo code.

Click here to sign up with AMNY1BET. Enter the required info to set up an account. You will need to verify your identity and age. Download the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app. Geolocation services will confirm that you are within the OH state lines when betting. Deposit money into your account with an available banking method, such as PayPal or online banking. You will want to deposit at least the amount you plan to wager for the promo. Place a bet up to $1,500.

If you win the bet, then you’re off to a great start. A losing bet will cause a bonus bet refund, giving you a second chance.

Bet Up to $1,500 with the Caesars Ohio Promo Code

There are two weeks left of the NFL season. Many teams are competing for a spot in the playoffs, such as the Green Bay Packers. They are in a must-win situation against the Vikings. The Packers are favored by three points on Caesars Sportsbook.

On Sunday Night Football, the Ravens will be without Lamar Jackson for the fourth-straight game. However, they are still favored by 2.5 points against the Steelers.

When using the Caesars app, you can follow along with the action and place live wagers. There are options for same game parlays and props for every offensive player.

More Bonuses & Boosts for NFL Week 17

Go to the promotions page to find other offers for NFL Week 17. There is a 100% profit boost that can be applied to any bet, which will double your winnings. Plus, there are dozens of boosts available. Here are just a few of the options.

George Kittle and Darren Waller each over 39.5 receiving yards (+310)

49ers, Vikings, and Chargers all punt on their first offensive drive (+525)

Brock Purdy over 249.5 passing yards and over 1.5 passing TDs (+330)

Aaron Rodgers and Kirk Cousins each over 2.5 passing TDs (+750)

K. Dobbins over 79.5 rushing yards and Mark Andrews over 39.5 receiving yards (+425)

There are already several boosts active for the Monday night game between the Bengals and Bills. Boosts can also be found for the NBA, NHL, college basketball, and other sports.

Click here to use AMNY1BET as the Caesars Ohio promo code. Your first bet will have insurance protection up to $1,500.

21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.