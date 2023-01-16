Caesars Ohio promo code: best bonus for Cowboys-Bucs wild card showdown

Close out the first weekend of the NFL playoffs by signing up with this Caesars Ohio promo code offer. Football fans can take advantage of this offer on any game this week, including Buccaneers-Cowboys on Monday Night Football.

Caesars Ohio 21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1- 800 -GAMBLER. GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY1BET SIGN-UP BONUS $1,500!

BET ON CAESARS CLAIM NOW!

Caesars Ohio promo code AMNY1BET will automatically unlock a $1,500 bet for new players this week. Sign up and place a real-money wager on the Buccaneers or Cowboys with 100% backing.

It’s important to note that anyone who loses on that first bet will receive a full refund in site credit. For example, someone who loses on a $1,500 wager will get $1,500 back in site credit.

Caesars Sportsbook is one of the top options on the market in Ohio. New players who sign up with this offer will have access to competitive odds, a comprehensive list of markets, and great daily odds boosts on all the biggest games. Let’s take a closer look at the details behind this offer.

New players can sign up with this offer and get a $1,500 bet for Buccaneers-Cowboys. Click here and use Caesars Ohio promo code AMNY1BET to get started.

Caesars Ohio Promo Code: Bet $1,500 on Buccaneers-Cowboys

Signing up and taking advantage of this Caesars Ohio promo is a breeze. New users who grab this $1,500 bet will be able to go all in on the Buccaneers or Cowboys tonight.

Any losses on that first bet will be offset with site credit. This means players will have two chances to win right off the bat this week. While we expect to see a ton of interest in the Buccaneers and Cowboys, this offer is applicable to any game.

Anyone who signs up with this Caesars Ohio promo can get a head start on the action. Don’t miss out on the chance to go big on Buccaneers-Cowboys or any other game tonight.

How to Activate This Caesars Ohio Promo Code Offer

Here’s a quick look at how players can activate this Caesars Ohio promo. It only takes a few steps to get in on the action:

Click this link and input promo code AMNY1BET to start the sign-up process.

Create a new account and make a cash deposit through any of the available banking methods.

Download the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app to any iOS or Android device.

Place a $1,500 wager on Buccaneers-Cowboys or any other game this week.

Other Buccaneers-Cowboys Boosts and Bonuses

Caesars Sportsbook is always delivering new daily odds boosts. New and existing users can grab these boosts by checking out the odds boost page at the top of the app. There are a handful of options available for the Buccaneers or Cowboys tonight. Here’s a quick look at the different boosts that players can grab:

Dak Prescott Over 249.5 Passing Yards & Over 2.5 Passing TDs: +500

Chris Godwin & Mike Evans Each Over 74.5 Receiving Yards: +400

Buccaneers Win & Tom Brady Over 299.5 Passing Yards: +375

CeeDee Lamb Over 99.5 Receiving Yards & TD: +425

Dalton Schultz First TD Scorer in Cowboys @ Buccaneers Game: +1000

New players can sign up with this offer and get a $1,500 bet for Buccaneers-Cowboys. Click here and use Caesars Ohio promo code AMNY1BET to get started.

Caesars Ohio 21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1- 800 -GAMBLER. GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY1BET SIGN-UP BONUS $1,500!

BET ON CAESARS CLAIM NOW!

OH only. 21+. New users and first wager only. Must register with eligible promo code. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Maximum bet credit $1,500; must be used within 14 days of receipt. See caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER