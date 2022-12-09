Caesars Ohio promo code: How to get $100 in free bets before launch day

A Caesars Ohio promo code is connecting residents with a two-pronged bonus for anyone pre-registering today. This promotion rewards early sign-ups with a bank of house money and more for Ohio’s January 1 online sports betting launch.

Our promo code combines $100 of site credit with free entry into a drawing for Cleveland Cavaliers tickets. Interested individuals can activate this code automatically by clicking any link on this page.

The wait for legal online sports betting in Ohio may have felt like forever for residents. However, it should prove worth it when New Year’s Day arrives. After all, January is well-stocked with sports and it’s all betable at Caesars Sportsbook. Even Ohio teams are valid options, meaning the Cavs, Browns, and Bengals are on the table right away. Moreover, if Ohio State wins its New Year’s Eve semifinal, residents can bet on them in the National Championship Game.

Click here to employ the Caesars Ohio promo code promising $100 for launch, plus a chance at free Cavaliers tickets.

Caesars Ohio Promo Code Two-Part Bonus Includes $100 House Money

Competing sportsbooks in Ohio are racing the clock to gather as many early sign-ups as possible. After all, the state’s online sports betting launch is just over three weeks away. Therefore, pre-registration bonuses have become critical to bolster sportsbooks’ ranks ahead of the January 1 launch. To have a fighting chance, a pre-registration promotion has to be overtly generous and easy to procure.

Caesars Sportsbook has created just such a pre-reg offer, available through any link on this page. Each link automatically applies a required Caesars Ohio promo code that activates the bonus. By creating an account in this way, Caesars promises sign-ups two separate rewards. The first is $100 worth of house money that the new user can access beginning on New Year’s Day. That $100 is an unrestricted pot of free bets with plenty of options regarding sports and wager type.

Second Part of Bonus Could Reward Pre-Reg with Free Cavs Tickets

In addition to that generous sum of site credit, Caesars Sportsbook provides pre-registrants with another perk. New patrons using our Caesars Ohio promo code receive entry into a drawing for free Cleveland Cavaliers tickets. This is certainly a fun little add-on that many Ohio residents will enjoy.

Cavs tickets are more highly sought after now this season than any time since LeBron James departed Cleveland. The Cavaliers are currently third in the Easter Conference and boast an 11-1 home record. With this bonus, you could earn a free chance to watch a winning team on its own court. Moreover, with this promotion, you might even get to wager on the game you attend with free house money.

Properly Engage Caesars Ohio Promo Code Via These Four Steps

Caesars Sportsbook has already had great success with this promotion. After all, it checks off all the boxes for a well-rounded pre-registration offer. In other words, there’s zero risk, you get a generous gift, and you can collect the bonus quickly and easily. To clarify that final fact, you can follow the steps below to pre-register and reserve your bonus in minutes:

Firstly, click here to initiate this pre-registration bonus and apply our Caesars Ohio promo code.

to initiate this pre-registration bonus and apply our Caesars Ohio promo code. Secondly, fill out all necessary account creation information, including name, address, email, birthdate, etc.

Thirdly, download the Caesars Sportsbook app if you have not already. That way, you can login on January 1 and claim your $100 worth of free bets.

Lastly, place those free bets however you wish.

