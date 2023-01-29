Caesars Ohio promo code: score $1,500 on Caesars before Bengals-Chiefs kickoff

This Caesars Ohio promo code offer is the key to unlocking one of the largest promotions on the market. New bettors in the Buckeye State can go all in on either NFL game today.

Caesars Ohio promo code AMNY1BET will automatically provide bettors with a $1,500 first bet for Eagles-49ers or Chiefs-Bengals. Place a real money wager of up to $1,500 on either game and receive a full refund in bet credits if that wager loses.

It’s not every day that sportsbooks decide to give bettors second chances, but that’s exactly what is happening here. Given the fact that this is NFL Championship Weekend, it’s a perfect time for new users to hit the ground running.

Caesars Sportsbook is one of the top options on the market in Ohio. The easy-to-use app, lucrative promos, and competitive odds are all reasons why bettors should consider signing up today.

Click this link and use Caesars Ohio promo code AMNY1BET to unlock a $1,500 first bet for Eagles-49ers or Chiefs-Bengals today.

Caesars Ohio Promo Code AMNY1BET Unlocks $1,500 NFL Bet

Starting off with this Caesars Ohio promo is one of the best ways to bet on the NFL. Anyone who takes advantage of this offer will have a safety net in place on that first bet.

Place a wager of up to $1,500 on any market in the two NFL games today. If that bet loses, this Caesars Ohio promo will trigger an immediate refund in bet credits.

Someone who loses on the Eagles-49ers game could flip those bet credits on Chiefs-Bengals and win big. There are no guarantees, but this promo is shifting the balance in favor of bettors.

How to Redeem This Caesars Ohio Promo Code Offer

Signing up and redeeming this Caesars Ohio promo won’t take long. Players can register from a computer or mobile device, but we recommend downloading the app after signing up. Follow these steps to register now:

Click here and make sure to apply promo code AMNY1BET to qualify for this offer.

and make sure to apply promo code AMNY1BET to qualify for this offer. After being redirected to a sign-up landing page, input basic information to create an account.

Make a cash deposit using any of the secure and convenient banking methods.

Download the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app directly from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a $1,500 wager on Eagles-49ers or Chiefs-Bengals today.

NFL Sunday Boosts and Bonuses

Although this Caesars Sportsbook promo is a great way to get started, it’s not the only way to bet on NFL Championship Weekend. There are tons of options on the daily odds boosts page for bettors, including 13 different NFL boosts alone. These boosts are available to new and existing users. Here’s a quick look at a few of the options for Sunday:

Patrick Mahomes & Joe Burrow Each Record Completion Over 39.5 Yards: +320

Joe Mixon Over 69.5 Rushing Yards & Over 24.5 Receiving Yards: +400

Deebo Samuel & Brandon Aiyuk Each Over 59.5 Receiving Yards: +475

Jalen Hurts Over 1.5 Passing TDs & Over 54.5 Rushing Yards: +360

Click this link and use Caesars Ohio promo code AMNY1BET to unlock a $1,500 first bet for Eagles-49ers or Chiefs-Bengals today.

OH only. 21+. New users and first wager only. Must register with eligible promo code. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Maximum bet credit $1,500; must be used within 14 days of receipt. See caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.