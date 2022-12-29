Caesars promo code: $1,250 bet insurance for Cowboys-Titans, college bowls

The Thursday Night Football matchup between the Cowboys and Titans may look like an impending blowout, but the Caesars promo code offer gives players an edge with a $1,250 insured bet.

To snag this special offer, click this link and use Caesars promo code AMNYFULL. After that, your first bet will be insured up to $1,250 after you set up your account.

The Cowboys came away with a hard-fought win over the Eagles on Sunday. They are still in the hunt for the NFC East title, and they will take on the Titans this evening. Tennessee has fallen on hard times of late with five straight losses. However, they are still tied for first place in the AFC South and can win it next weekend against Jacksonville. There are also two more college bowl games today, so there are many ways to use an insured bet.

Click here and enter Caesars promo code AMNYFULL to get your $1,250 in first wager insurance.

Caesars promo code for Cowboys-Titans TNF

Most importantly, this is an introductory bonus, so it is available to new players only. Secondly, it is significantly higher than other offers of its kind. This is a rare opportunity to make a four figure wager that is fully insured. However, most people are simply not going to bet $1,250 under any circumstances. Regardless of the amount that you wager, even if it is just $10, your bet will be insured.

This wager can be placed on any sporting event. In addition to the football games today, there are basketball and hockey games. The objective is to win the bet, accept your winnings, and decide what to do next. If everything goes according to plan, the insurance is not a factor. However, if you lose, it is quite relevant. You will get a second chance with a bet credit that is equal to the amount of your initial wager.

Other specials

This is the “Full Caesar” promotion, so there is another component to sweeten the pot. As you place wagers, you receive Caesars Reward Credits. When you have enough of them, they can be redeemed for free rooms, comped meals, and other perks. This promotion gives you 1,000 Reward Credits to build on. In addition, you get 1,000 Tier Credits. As you attain higher Tier levels, your benefits will improve.

Activate the Caesars promo code

First, click this link or one of the others we are providing on this page to reach the appropriate registration page.

Then, provide your name, email address, date of birth, and other pertinent information to set up your account. To complete the process, your location will be verified to comply with gaming regulations.

Thirdly, grab the mobile app so you can bet when you are out and about.

After that, it is time to fund your account. Ask yourself how much you will be betting with the insurance and make a corresponding deposit.

Lastly, place a bet on any sport, in any market. If you lose, you will get a betting credit refund up to $1,250.

Click here and utilize Caesars promo code AMNYFULL to get your $1,250 insured bet and the Caesars Reward and Tier Credits.