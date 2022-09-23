Caesars promo code AMNYFULL: Get $1,250 first bet Friday

The latest Caesars promo code is delivering a trio of bonuses this weekend. In the short term, football bettors can use this promotion to bet on NFL Week 3. But there are long-term benefits with this offer as well.

Caesars promo code AMNYFULL will unlock the “Full Caesar.” New members will receive a $1,250 first bet to use on the NFL or any other game in addition to 1,000 in Tier Credits and 1,000 in Reward Credits.

There is no shortage of NFL options for bettors on Sunday. There are tons of intriguing games all the way from the early games to 49ers-Broncos on Sunday Night Football. Not to mention, the Giants and Cowboys will meet for the first time all year on Monday. Caesars Sportsbook will have competitive odds on all the Week 3 action.

Caesars Promo Code Delivers $1,250 First Bet

First things first, let’s take a look at the $1,250 first bet. Every new user will have their first wager covered. If it loses, this Caesars promo code will trigger an immediate refund of up to $1,250. In other words, someone who places a losing $500 wager will receive $500 back in site credit.

This is one of the largest sportsbook promotions on the market. Bettors have tons of options in the NFL and this $1,250 first bet provides flexibility.

Tier Credits and Reward Credits work in tandem with one another. Reward Credits are redeemable for exclusive offers like hotel benefits, free bets, and other unique entertainment experiences. Tier Credits, on the other hand, can be acquired over time to improve a player’s membership status.

More Tier Credits will lead to better offers. Think of Tier Credits as status and Reward Credits as a form of redeemable Caesars currency.

Activating This Caesars Promo Code

Signing up and activating this Caesars promo code is a streamlined process. Clicking on any of the links on this page will automatically redirect players to a registration landing page. Follow these steps to get started:

Input promo code AMNYFULL and choose the correct state.

, input promo code AMNYFULL, and choose the correct state. Create an account by filling out the required prompts with basic information.

Make a cash deposit using PayPal, credit/debit cards, online banking, or any other accepted method.

Download the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app to any iOS or Android device.

Place a $1,250 first bet on any NFL Week 3 game.

Earn 1,000 in Tier Credits and 1,000 in Reward Credits.

Other Boosts and Bonuses

In addition to posting competitive game lines and player props, Caesars Sportsbook is among the best of the best when it comes to daily odds boosts. They have dozens of odds boosts on tap for NFL Week 3. Here are a few of the boosts players can get this weekend:

Jalen Hurts Over 49.5 Rush Yards & Carson Wentz Over 299.5 Passing Yards: +525

Christian McCaffrey, Dalvin Cook & Joe Mixon Each Over 59.5 Rushing Yards: +290

Michael Carter & Breece Hall Each Score TD: +1100

Garrett Wilson Over 74.5 Receiving Yards & TD: +575

