Caesars promo code AMNYFULL: NFL Week 15 top bonuses

Before placing any wagers on NFL Week 15, use our Caesars promo code AMNYFULL to ensure your first bet is on the house, while those in Maryland can score a separate $100 instant bonus offer here.

Our Caesars promo code AMNYFULL unlocks the “Full Caesar” welcome offer, which covers your first bet up to $1,250. In addition to sizable first-bet insurance, new users will receive 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits, win or lose. Maryland bettors can use their exclusive code AMNYPICS to choose between $1,500 bet insurance or a guaranteed $100 free bet.

NFL Week 15 is in full effect on Sunday. Several must-see matchups like Lions-Jets, Bengals-Buccaneers, and Giants-Commanders headline a busy day on the gridiron. With Caesars, a first-time customer will get a free-bet refund after losing an initial bet on any game. Better yet, they’ll also earn player credits regardless of how their original stake settles.

Activate our Caesars promo code AMNYFULL here and go “Full Caesar” for NFL Week 15 with a $1,250 first bet and more. Click here if you’re in Maryland to access the special promo code AMNYPICS.

Caesars Promo Code Delivers $1,250 Fully-Backed Bet

Caesars Sportsbook is closing out 2022 with its “Full Caesar” promotion. Instead of one bonus, new customers can end the weekend with three unique rewards, starting with a $1,250 first bet on the house.

Once you activate the code AMNYFULL, Caesars will cover the entirety of your qualifying cash wager. So if you bet $1,250 on the Jets to beat the Lions, you’ll receive a $1,250 free bet if Detroit wins. While every bettor would prefer a win, a loss on Caesars won’t leave you empty-handed.

Aside from first-bet insurance, new Caesars customers will also earn 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits. Players can redeem their credits anytime for VIP dining and entertainment packages, hotel discounts, and even free bets.

Caesars Promo Code Instructions

Take advantage of the “Full Caesar” before the sun sets on an exciting NFL Sunday. Follow our instructions below to claim all three rewards, including $1,250 first-bet insurance:

Click here to trigger our Caesars promo code AMNYFULL automatically.

Enter all necessary sign-up information and create an account.

Deposit enough cash to cover your initial wager.

Place up to $1,250 on any NFL Week 15 game.

Get a one-time-use free bet worth your opening stake after a loss.

Receive 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits.

Players from all Caesars-approved states, including New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, can apply our Caesars promo code during registration. Click the links to see if Caesars operates within your playing area.

$1.5K Insurance or ‘Bet $20, Get $100″ Offer for Maryland

Over three weeks after Maryland’s grand entry into the online sports betting game, prospective bettors can still select from two incredible welcome offers before kickoff.

The Maryland-exclusive code AMNYPICS offers one of two promotions. Players can get $1,500 bet insurance, which is a leveled-up version of the insurance from the “Full Caesar,” or they can earn an automatic $100 free bet after placing a qualifying $20+ wager. Either way, Maryland users will have a chance to add significant funds to their bankroll this Sunday.

Click here to get $1,250 first-bet insurance and more with our Caesars promo code AMNYFULL. If you’re in Maryland, apply the code AMNYPICS here and choose from $1,500 bet insurance or a “Bet $20, Get $100” welcome offer.