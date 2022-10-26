Caesars promo code AMNYFULL unlocks $1,250 bonus all week long

The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer is raising the stakes for Thursday Night Football, the World Series, NBA, NHL, college football, and more this week. Sports fans can lock up short-term and long-term benefits with this new offer.

New players who sign up with Caesars promo code AMNYFULL will be eligible for a $1,250 first bet as part of the “Full Caesar” promotion this week. These new users will also earn 1,000 in Tier Credits and 1,000 in Reward Credits that can be used on exclusive perks at physical Caesars locations.

Step up to the plate this week with one of the largest sportsbook bonuses on the market. With so many options to choose from, it’s a perfect time to get in on the action with this offer.

Caesars Sportsbook is going all-in on this week’s action. New players can take advantage of this $1,250 first bet and the other long-term benefits that come with the “Full Caesar” promo.

Click here and use Caesars promo code AMNYFULL to unlock the “Full Caesar” promotion and a $1,250 first bet along with it.

Caesars Promo Code Delivers $1,250 Bonus

Before we dive into the long-term membership benefits that players get with this Caesars promo code, let’s take a look at this $1,250 first bet. New bettors who sign up with this offer will receive up to $1,250 in first-bet insurance.

In other words, anyone who loses on that initial wager will receive a full refund in site credit. As a result, players who take advantage of the “Full Caesar” will have two chances to win on their very first bet.

Getting Started With This Caesars Promo Code

Here’s a complete breakdown of the registration process:

Click here , choose the correct state, and use promo code AMNYFULL to lock in this offer.

, choose the correct state, and use promo code AMNYFULL to lock in this offer. From there, create an account by providing basic identifying information.

Place a cash deposit through PayPal, online banking, credit cards, debit cards, or any other secure method.

Download the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app through the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a $1,250 first bet on any game this week. Any losses will be refunded in site credit.

New users will also receive 1,000 in Tier Credits and 1,000 in Reward Credits. Tier Credits are related to a player’s membership status while Reward Credits are a redeemable form of Caesars currency. These can be used to unlock exclusive perks and packages at physical Caesars locations.

Thursday Night Football Approaches

Although this is a busy week across the sports world, plenty of bettors are turning their focus to Thursday Night Football. The Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers both came into the year with Super Bowl expectations. However, both teams are scuffling a bit in the early season. Baltimore and Tampa Bay are both fortunate to be at the top of weak divisions.

With all that said, Lamar Jackson vs. Tom Brady in primetime is must-see television for football fans. This Caesars promo code can be applied to this game or any other NFL Week 8 game this week.

