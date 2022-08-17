Caesars promo code: $1,500 risk-free is best bet for Wednesday action

The latest Caesars promo code warrants the attention of anyone considering betting on sports this week. This promo code is extremely bettor-friendly as it provides a massive risk-free bet to begin wagering with. This is even more timely given the jam-packed sports schedule in the coming days.

Caesars Sportsbook STATES: NY, IL, NJ, VA, WV, TN, LA, AZ, CO, IN, MI, IA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY15 SIGNUP BONUS $1,500

RISK-FREE BET BET NOW

This Caesars promo code is the key for new customers to unlock a $1,500 risk-free bet. With this promo code, customers can bet up to $1,500 and get the amount back if they lose.

Regardless of which sport you’re most looking forward to, this Caesars promo code should be your starting point. With this promo code, you are making sure whichever bet you make comes with another chance. Furthermore, this risk-free bet lets you wager up to $1,500. While you do not need to wager the $1,500 max, it is nice to have the option should you find a bet that catches your eye.

Bet up to $1,500 risk-free with the Caesars promo code when click here.

Caesars Promo Code Unlocks Huge Risk-Free Bet

With the Caesars promo code, new customers will get their first bet backed by this risk-free coverage. This applies to the first bet placed ranging all the way up to $1,500. If your bet loses, you will receive the amount back to wager with again. You’re getting two tries to turn the sum of your first real money bet into a profit. With this free bet, you’re not restricted to wagering on the sport you choose for your first bet as well.

This promo, in short, is insurance on your first bet. For example, a $500 bet that loses means you will receive a $500 free bet. If you like do-overs, then you should capitalize on this offer.

How to Use the Caesars Promo Code

New customers can get their first bet risk-free up to $1,500 by following a few easy steps. Here is how to get started:

Click here to begin the sign up process with our Caesars promo code.

to begin the sign up process with our Caesars promo code. Complete the registration process to set up a sportsbook account.

Make your first real money deposit.

Place your first bet up to $1,500 risk-free.

To better illustrate how this works, here is an example. If you bet $500 and lose, you will receive a $500 free bet. With this $500 free bet, you can bet on the same sport or another. You can find odds on MLB, NFL preseason, Premier League and UFC 278 to name a few.

Midweek MLB Games

Major League Baseball has full schedule on Wednesday as all 30 teams will be in action. Found among the notable matchups are the LA Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers. The Dodgers-Brewers game presents a strong expected pitching matchup between Tony Gonsolin and Eric Lauer. Gonsolin has been electric this season, posting a 14-1 record, 2.24 earned run average and 105 strikeouts across 21 starts. Lauer has been solid this year in his own regard, with a 8-4 record and 116 strikeouts.

If you’re looking for another in-form pitcher to back, Max Scherzer will be on the mound for the New York Mets. Scherzer is 8-2 with a 1.93 earned run average and 126 strikeouts over 16 starts. Scherzer previous outing against the Atlanta Braves was a victory earlier this month, which saw him toss 11 strikeouts over 7 innings. His opposition in that game, Jake Odorizzi, will get the call for the Braves.

Click here to get a $1,500 risk-free bet by initiating the Caesars promo code.