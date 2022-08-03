Caesars promo code dials up $1,500 risk-free for busy sports week

The MLB regular season is on the fast track to the postseason, while the NFL preseason is about to kickoff, and the latest Caesars promo code will bring great odds and bonuses for both sports this week.

Caesars Sportsbook STATES: NY, IL, NJ, VA, WV, TN, LA, AZ, CO, IN, MI, IA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY15 SIGNUP BONUS $1,500

RISK-FREE BET BET NOW

New customers can sign up using Caesars promo code AMNY15 to use a risk-free bet of up to $1,500. A losing bet will result in a free bet token that is equal to the amount of your losing bet.

This is one of the largest risk-free bets available. The Caesars Sportsbook app is highly-rated, quickly becoming a popular choice for sports fans across the country.

Click here to claim this Caesars Sportsbook promo code special. Your first bet will be risk-free up to $1,500.

Caesars promo code for MLB, NFL preseason and more

The trade deadline was on Tuesday, and several teams were looking to make moves to give themselves the best shot for a World Series. But no trade was bigger than Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres.

On Wednesday, the Padres will face the Colorado Rockies in the third game of the series. And this weekend, they will get a shot at the best team in the National League. San Diego will head to Los Angeles to take on the Dodgers.

The Padres now have the fifth best odds to win the World Series. They are still behind the Yankees, Dodgers, Astros, and Mets. The Padres have yet to win a World Series, with only two appearances all-time.

Meanwhile, the annual Hall of Fame game will mark the return of NFL action. The Raiders and Jaguars will get things started Thursday night in Canton, Ohio, marking the first time players can wager on NFL game action since the Super Bowl.

Caesars promo code AMNY15 will also introduce daily odds boosts across multiple upcoming events.

Claiming this Caesars promo code

You can have an account on Caesars Sportsbook within minutes. Take these steps to ensure that you earn the risk-free bet.

Click here to sign up for an account with the Caesars promo code. Download the Caesars Sportsbook app. Deposit the amount you want to wager for your risk-free bet.

After completing registration and making a deposit, your first bet on Caesars will count as your risk-free wager. Losing bets will result in a free bet.

NFL and PGA on Caesars

Caesars Sportsbook is an official sports betting partner of the NFL, making it an excellent option for the fall. Future odds are out now! You can make a bet on who you think will win the Super Bowl, win their division, win MVP, and more.

The Bills are the current favorite to win the Super Bowl, and Josh Allen is the favorite to win the regular-season MVP. They will have to go up against the reigning champs on the first day of the season. Right now, the Bills (-1) have the edge over the Rams.

And the Wyndham Championship is this weekend, and there are several key golfers that will be competing. Caesars is offering multiple boosts for the tournament.

Webb Simpson, Adam Scott or Kevin Kisner to win the tournament – now at +1000

Joohyung Kim to win the tournament – now at +3500

Brian Harman to win the tournament – now at +4000

Click here to use this Caesars promo code and claim a risk-free bet of up to $1,500. Losing wagers will be refunded with a free bet, equal to the amount of the losing bet.