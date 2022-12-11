Caesars promo code: Best sign up offers for NFL Week 14

Caesars Sportsbook has its renowned “Full Caesar” registration bonus available today, ahead of a huge NFL Week 14 slate. Those interested can use a Caesars promo code to claim that offer, promising three rewards in one.

The “Full Caesar” combines a $1,250 risk-free first bet with 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits for this promotion. You can unlock all of this instantly by inputting Caesars promo code AMNYFULL via any of this page’s links.

Large, no-risk wagers are highly sought after in the sports betting community. After all, they provide savvy bettors a unique opportunity to claim a major bankroll boost without immediate risk. A first bet that has $1,000 of insurance attached is considered a very good offer these days. However, Caesars fully guarantees this promotion’s initial wager up to $1,250. As a result, sign-ups can take a fully-protected shot at one of today’s NFL Week 14 games, if they wish. Moreover, the industry giants attached two other generous rewards to the “Full Caesar” bonus, as well.

Caesars Promo Code: Full Caesar Details

Caesars Sports Book has made its “Full Caesar” promotion available to anyone where the sports book is active. As a result, anyone joining can collect its valuable three-pronged bonus. Interested parties can unlock this bonus by inputting Caesars promo code AMNYFULL. The first part of the three rewards is a generous $1,250 fully-insured first wager. This zero-risk bet is valid using any wager type in any sports Caesars offers. If your selection wins, you get paid as normal. However, if your pick happens to lose, Caesars refunds your loss up to $1,250 in bonus cash. In other words, you get one free shot at the bet of your choice, like today’s NFL card, with no risk involved.

The other two gifts in this generous promotion are 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits. The Reward Credits help you accrue free entertainment bonuses like hotel stays and dining vouchers. The Tier Credits help boost your player status, moving you closer to a new tier of wagering perks. To summarize, this collection of rewards forms a very valuable promotion for first-time Caesars registrants.

How to get the Caesars Promo Code for NFL Week 14

The “Full Caesar” is as easy to secure as it is valuable to possess. As a matter of fact, you can place your risk-free first bet in minutes by following the steps below:

and key in Caesars promo code AMNYFULL to activate this offer. Secondly, register for your new Caesars Sports Book account by inputting all required data fields. For example, you will need to provide your full name, home address, date of birth, etc. to verify your eligibility.

After that, complete a successful first deposit of at least $20.

Finally, lock in the first wager of your choice, knowing Caesars insures it up to $1,250.

Participating states include: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, TN, VA, WV, and WY.

NFL Week 14 Slate Offers Numerous Betting Options

Caesars promo code AMNYFULL provides you with that powerful worry-free initial bet. However, it is up to you to decide what sport to use it on and with what wager type. Thankfully, the current sporting schedule provides a bevy of options from which the registrant can choose. For example, today alone promises a wide selection of NBA, NHL, and college basketball regular season games.

The highlight of today’s card for most betters, however, is certainly the 11 exciting NFL games on-tap. At 1p ET, the Bills will host the Jets in a massive AFC East rematch. In the 4p ET time slot, Tom Brady will play in his hometown for just the second time in his career when the 49ers host the Buccaneers. Finally, the Dolphins and Chargers wrap up the card on Sunday Night Football. Clearly, betters should have no problem finding something worthy of using their risk-free wager on from that packed NFL Sunday slate.

