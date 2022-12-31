Caesars promo code: Lock in $1,250 bet insurance on College Football Playoff

Tackle the excitement of Saturday’s College Football Playoff doubleheader with our Caesars promo code AMNYFULL and earn three new-user rewards headlined by industry-leading bet insurance. That said, while Ohio sports betting won’t be live for either kickoff, players there can lock in a $100 bet credit during the games right here.

Our exclusive Caesars promo code AMNYFULL gives new customers a $1,250 first bet on the house for TCU-Michigan or Ohio State-Georgia. Players will also earn 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits as part of the “Full Caesar” welcome offer.

New Year’s Eve features the top-four teams in the nation competing for a spot in next month’s national championship. First, No. 3 TCU will attempt to knock off No. 2 Michigan, which is in its second straight CFP Semifinal. Then last year’s champion, No. 1 Georgia, faces No. 4 Ohio State in an epic showdown between two perennial powerhouses. First-time Caesars customers can score a fully-insured bet on either game worth up to $1,250, while eligible Ohio users are in line for a $100 bet credit when they pre-register through this post.

Click here to apply our Caesars promo code AMNYFULL and go “Full Caesar” for Saturday’s CFP action.

Score $1,250 First Bet on CFP with Caesars Promo Code

Caesar Sportsbook’s name and reputation carry a lot of weight in the betting community. New customers expect the best welcome offers from one of the top online sportsbooks in the nation. Sure enough, Caesars delivered with its 3-in-1 “Full Caesar” promotion.

Once you enable the promo code AMNYFULL and register your account, Caesars will back up your first bet of up to $1,250. That means any loss up to that amount will return a full bonus-bet refund, giving you another chance to win cash. So throw a few hundred dollars on Saturday’s College Football Playoff or bet the maximum $1,250 on either game to earn Caesars’ must-have security blanket.

The “Full Caesar” also includes 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits. Each credit helps customers unlock exclusive rewards, discounts, and prize packages for dining, entertainment, hotels, and more.

Caesars Promo Code Activation Instructions

Here’s how a first-time Caesars customer can grab the “Full Caesar” before kickoff:

Click here to trigger our Caesars promo code AMNYFULL.

Enter all necessary registration information.

Deposit a minimum of $10, though we recommend a deposit large enough to cover your opening wager.

Place any cash bet worth up to $1,250 on TCU-Michigan or Ohio State-Georgia.

Get a fully-refunded bonus bet if your initial stake settles as a loss.

Receive 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits, win or lose.

Players from every Caesars-approved state, including New York, Pennsylvania, and Michigan, can score the “Full Caesar” for Saturday’s CFP. Click the links to see if you’re inside an eligible state.

Ohio Pre-Registration Ends Tonight

As Ohioans rally around the Buckeyes tonight, they can head to Caesars Sportsbook to claim the site’s pre-registration bonus before it expires at midnight. Apply the special code AMNYTIX and deposit $20+ to receive a $100 bet credit for Sunday’s statewide online sports betting launch. Earning the $100 stake today also allows Buckeye State bettors to take advantage of the site’s upcoming welcome offer, which will likely be some degree of bet insurance or a “Bet-and-Get”-style promotion.

Join Caesars Sportsbook here with our Caesars promo code AMNYFULL and attack Saturday’s CFP doubleheader with a $1,250 first bet and 1,000 Reward and Tier Credits each. Eligible Ohio users should pre-register with the code AMNYTIX here to unlock a $100 bet credit for Caesars’ January 1 launch.

21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.