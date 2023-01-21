Caesars promo code: Eagles-Giants $1,250 first bet on Caesars

The Eagles and Giants are getting ready to take the field and you can use Caesars promo code AMNYFULL for a $1,250 bet on Caesars and more. If your initial cash wager loses, you’ll secure a second chance via a bet credit.

New bettors who register via the links on this page and use Caesars promo code AMNYFULL will lock in two cracks at earning their first win. Signing up for an account and betting on the Eagles-Giants game will activate the Full Caesar offer.

The New York Giants enter Saturday night’s game having lost the two previous meetings to the Philadelphia Eagles this season. You’ll have the chance to wager on either team to win, Jalen Hurts to throw for over 300 yards, or any other betting market with Caesars Sportsbook. A win will earn you a cash profit, while a loss would return a bet credit of up to $1,250 to use on another game.

Click here and use Caesars promo code AMNYFULL for a $1,250 first bet on Caesars for the Eagles-Giants game and more. Players in Ohio can click here and enter promo code AMNY1BET for a $1,500 bet on Caesars.

Caesars Promo Code AMNYFULL Activates $1,250 Bet for Eagles-Giants

Caesars Sportsbook’s Full Caesar offer is one of the most lucrative in legal online sports betting. Any new user who signs up for an account can secure a $1,250 bet on Caesars, as well as benefits for the Caesars Rewards program. As part of this offer, your initial wager of up to $1,250 will be backed by Caesars with site credit. If your first cash wager on the Eagles-Giants game loses, you’ll get a second chance with a bet credit.

This offer also includes 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits. You can use the Reward Credits to acquire entertainment experiences, dining, and hotel stays at Caesars Hotels and Resorts.

NFL Odds Boosts

The odds boosts section of the Caesars Sportsbook app is full of great offers, including enhanced odds on multiple sports leagues. Here are some of the best NFL boosts available today:

A.J. Brown Over 79.5 Receiving Yards & DeVonta Smith TD (+375)

Darius Slayton Over 49.5 Receiving Yards & TD (+400)

Jalen Hurts Over 249.5 Passing Yards & Over 59.5 Rushing Yards (+400)

Daniel Jones Over 249.5 Passing Yards & Over 1.5 Passing TDs (+400)

Saquon Barkley & Miles Sanders Each Over 74.5 Rushing Yards (+425)

Sign Up with Caesars Promo Code AMNYFULL

Caesars Sportsbook has made registering for an account really straightforward and simple. You can earn a $1,250 first bet on Caesars and more when you sign up via the links on this page.

Click here to sign up for a Caesars Sportsbook account.

to sign up for a Caesars Sportsbook account. Enter Caesars promo code AMNYFULL.

Choose any of the available deposit methods and add $10 or more to your account.

Navigate to the Eagles-Giants game.

Wager up to $1,250 on any market.

If your first bet wins, you’ll secure a cash profit and get back your wager. However, if your bet loses, you’ll receive a bet credit of up to $1,250 to use on another game.

Click here and enter Caesars promo code AMNYFULL for the Full Caesar offer. Bettors in Ohio can click here and use promo code AMNY1BET for a $1,500 bet on Caesars.