Caesars promo code for Saturday Premier League, MLB drives $1,500 risk-free bet

A big weekend of sports action is here, and the latest Caesars promo code gears up for the first weekend of English Premier League action, plenty of MLB games, golf, auto racing and more with dozens of odds boosts and a huge risk-free first bet. While the app has provided players with the ability to lock in this huge bet insurance special, now that the calendar has turned a few days into August, the schedule is heating up. College football is three weeks away, while the NFL preseason will get underway this upcoming Thursday.

Caesars Sportsbook STATES: NY, IL, NJ, VA, WV, TN, LA, AZ, CO, IN, MI, IA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY15 SIGNUP BONUS $1,500

RISK-FREE BET BET NOW

Use Caesars promo code AMNY15 to unlock some of the best all-around sportsbook perks, including a $1,500 risk-free bet that can be utilized on any upcoming game or event.

With so many daily events from which to choose, the app presents bettors with a multitude of ways to score key value. Whether it comes in the form of competitive odds markets, odds boosts spanning multiple sports, leagues, and markets, or a huge $1,500 risk-free bet, Caesars has shown why it’s a must-play for any prospective bettor who is located in qualifying markets.

Click here to dial up Caesars promo code AMNY15 and score this risk-free bet.

Caesars promo code readies Premier League, MLB weekend

While sports such as golf and auto racing are on tap this weekend, it’s one that will be dominated by Premier League and Major League Baseball action. Players have multiple options in terms of how they might want to attack the board, so let’s run through some of the most notable bargains.

Things start with a $1,500 risk-free first bet. Notably, a player can opt to make a wager of as little as $20 to use the insurance, but they will have the ability to go all-in if they wish. If the first qualifying wager wins, collect the cash payout, as expected. If, however, the wager doesn’t win, just jump right back into the mix by collect a site credit bonus equal to the first wager and play again.

How to Get the Caesars promo code

The guess from this perspective is that you’re 330+ words into this piece, then you want to know more about how to get the offer. Any of the links above or below will work — and the promo code will automatically trigger simply by signing up.

To get started, click right here .

. Players will be driven to a unique landing page featuring Caesars promo code AMNY15. At the page, there will be dropdown menu.

Select the state in which you’re currently located (qualifying states below).

Complete the registration information.

Make a first deposit of anywhere between $20 and $1,500 to grab the bet insurance.

This offer is available in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Louisiana, Wyoming, Colorado, Arizona, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, and Michigan.

Bonuses of note

Bettors can begin the weekend with no less than 30 different odds boosts on Premier League, MLB, UFC Fight Night, golf, and auto racing. Some examples of such boosts include:

No run in the first inning parlay boost: Astros-Guardians, Nationals-Phillies, Tigers-Rays (+525)

Union Berlin wins 2-0 vs Hertha Berlin (+800)

Leeds win 3-1 in regulation vs Wolves (+2100)

Nottingham Lead at Half and Win (+750)

Wolves, Aston Villa and Newcastle all win (+1000)

Click here to dial up Caesars promo code AMNY15 and score this risk-free bet.