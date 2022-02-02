Caesars promo code offers NBA bonuses, $1,500 free with Super Bowl looming

The best Caesars promo code is one of hottest-searched terms in the NY sports betting market and everywhere else the app is currently live. With the Super Bowl less than two weeks ago and full slates of NBA, NHL, and college basketball games filling up the daily sports schedule, bettors are looking for a huge bonuses to score potentially big payouts. And given the Caesars promo code unlocks some of the best bonuses in any state, it’s a must-have for those who have yet to sign up.

Caesars promo code AMNYCZR now brings players in all states the chance to get in and begin betting with a full deposit match and other awesome promos.

Super Bowl 56 is scheduled for Feb. 13, which means there’s still plenty of time to get into the mix ahead of the championship matchup between the Rams and Bengals. While that will be the marquee sports betting event of the month, with dozens of basketball and hockey games keeping the lights on until then, players can begin betting now and try to build profits prior to betting on the Super Bowl.

Caesars promo code AMNYCZR delivers outstanding specials on NBA, soccer, NHL, and college hoops action this week, but also is ready with awesome Super Bowl specials.

The Best Caesars Promo Code This Week

Those who want to lock in advance wagers on Bengals-Rams or simply want to get on upcoming sporting events can lock in Caesars promo code AMNYCZR to get a $1,500 first deposit match, one that is met with a 100% return rate. What’s more, players can also lock in daily odds boosts on NBA games and more by betting on stat-based props and game parlay outcomes.

Recently, Caesars promo code AMNYCZR became available in all states where the popular app runs. Previously, only Caesars NY and those located in Louisiana, which launched betting last week, could secure this particular bonus. But with the Super Bowl looming, now players in states like New Jersey, Virginia, Arizona, West Virginia, Tennessee, Colorado, Iowa, Indiana, and Michigan can, too, secure this high upside bonus.

How the Caesars Promo Code Stacks Up

Like any consumer-driven business, customers want to shop for the best possible deals. That’s no different when it comes to sports betting apps. In this case, the Caesars promo code compares well to rival apps and their upcoming promos. What it has going for it is that it delivers a guaranteed credit. It doesn’t require a winning wager, nor does it come with a reduced percentage match. It’s a straight-up, 100% match, good all the way up to $1,500.

There are several outstanding bonuses on the market ahead of Super Bowl 56, but many of those specials are game-specific. This latest special, one that’s also available at Caesars NY, can be used on Bengals-Rams, but it will on NBA, NHL, and college hoops matchups, too.

Get in Now

Whether you want to jump in and begin betting today or want to wait for the big game on Feb. 13 is up to you, but there’s plenty of daily boosts, profit enhancement specials, and bet insurances to take advantage of, particularly on nightly basketball action.

Caesars promo code AMNYCZR now brings players in all states the chance to get in and begin betting with a full deposit match and other awesome promos.