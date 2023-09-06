Caesars promo code for NFL kickoff scores $250 bonus bets on Lions-Chiefs

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The 2023 NFL Kickoff Game is around the corner, so take advantage of our Caesars promo code AMNYGET to score a limited-time “Bet $50, Get $250” offer for Lions-Chiefs.

New customers who apply the Caesars promo code AMNYGET qualify for a guaranteed $250 bonus bet payout. Our links and a $50+ bet on Lions-Chiefs activate a new “Bet $50, Get $250” deal for the NFL’s first game.

A new season begins Thursday night at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The Chiefs, who are just seven months removed from a Super Bowl title, host the Lions team with elevated expectations. Caesars has K.C. as 6.5-point home favorites, though anything can happen on the opening night. Thanks to the new “Bet $50, Get $250” offer, every prospective bettor wagering at least $50 on Lions-Chiefs will earn $250 in bonus bets no matter what shakes down at Arrowhead.

Claim the latest “Bet $50, Get $250” offer for Lions-Chiefs through our exclusive Caesars promo code AMNYGET here.

Caesars Promo Code: New Users Score ‘Bet $50, Get $250’ for Lions-Chiefs

Caesars has typically strayed from “Bet-and-Get” promotions, but the new NFL season forced the site to make an exception. As the Lions and Chiefs prepare for battle, the code AMNYGET gives first-time customers a guaranteed $250 bonus bet payout following a $50 wager.

Use our links to fire the code, then head to the Lions-Chiefs betting market. Bettors must put a $50+ stake on any available prop, like Chiefs -6.5 or Over 54.5 points. Win or lose, every first bet qualifies users for a $250 bonus. Plus, victories still return every dollar of expected cash profit.

The “Bet $50, Get $250” is only available for a limited time. Make sure your first wager unlocks the guaranteed bonus before missing out on a surefire way to boost your bankroll.

Caesars Promo Code Registration Details

A $250 bonus is at stake for prospective Caesars customers in eligible states. Take advantage of the links below and score a no-brainer promotion for Thursday’s Lions-Chiefs matchup in Kansas City:

Click here to trigger our Caesars promo code AMNYGET.

Complete registration by providing your name, email address, and other useful information.

Use any of Caesars’ online banking methods to deposit cash.

Place at least $50 on a Lions-Chiefs bet.

Receive $250 in bonus bets no matter how your wager settles (a victory still delivers cash winnings).

Caesars splits the $250 bonus into five $50 increments. Bettors will get a $50 bonus bet shortly after your qualifying stake settles. The other four $50 bets arrive each of the next four Mondays.

Bet Lions & Chiefs to Win Division

Tonight’s game is just one of 17 the Lions and Chiefs must go through on the path toward the postseason. Both clubs have lofty expectations heading into the 2023 campaign, especially as division favorites.

The Chiefs have won seven consecutive AFC West titles. Unsurprisingly, Kansas City is a -175 frontrunner to win its eighth straight division championship. But the Lions, who finished in second last season at 9-8, have +120 odds to take the NFC North. Caesars is one of many sportsbooks pegging Detroit as NFC North favorites, even though its last division title was in 1993.

Click here to activate our “Bet $50, Get $250” Lions-Chiefs promotion through the Caesars promo code AMNYGET.

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.®️ Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.