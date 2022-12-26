Caesars promo code: get $1,250 bonus for Chargers-Colts MNF

The best Caesars promo code offer on the table for Chargers-Colts is here. New players can hit the ground running with a trio of bonuses, including a massive first bet for Monday Night Football. Let’s take a closer look at the details behind this offer.

Caesars promo code AMNYFULL is the key to unlocking three bonuses — a $1,250 first bet, 1,000 in Tier Credits, and 1,000 in Reward Credits. This offer is known as the “Full Caesar” promotion.

The Chargers and Colts will close out NFL Week 16 on Monday Night Football. The Colts are out of the playoff picture, but the Chargers can clinch a playoff berth with a win.

Caesars Sportsbook is raising the bar for this Monday Night Football matchup. Bettors can grab one of the largest promotions on the market. Don’t miss out on the chance to get off on the right foot with the “Full Caesar” promo.

Click here and use Caesars promo code AMNYFULL to activate the “Full Caesar” offer and a $1,250 bonus for Chargers-Colts.

Caesars Promo Code AMNYFULL Activates $1,250 MNF Bonus

There are short-term and long-term benefits that come with this Caesars promo. First things first, bettors will have up to $1,250 in first-bet insurance with this offer.

In other words, players can place a wager on Chargers-Colts. If that bet loses, this Caesars promo will trigger an automatic refund on all bets up to $1,250. For example, someone who loses on a $1,000 bet will get $1,000 back in site credit.

As for the long-term membership benefits, look no further than Tier Credits and Reward Credits. Players will receive 1,000 of each. These are the keys to unlocking exclusive perks and bonuses at physical Caesars locations. These perks could include everything from hotel benefits to dining packages.

How to Get Started With This Caesars Promo Code Offer

Signing up and getting started with Caesars Sportsbook is a stress-free process. For a full breakdown of the registration process, refer to the detailed outline below:

Click here , choose the state you are in, and use promo code AMNYFULL.

, choose the state you are in, and use promo code AMNYFULL. Set up a new account by providing basic identifying information and making a cash deposit.

Download the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app directly from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a $1,250 first bet on Chargers-Colts with 100% insurance. Any losses on this bet will trigger an automatic refund in site credit.

Receive 1,000 in Tier Credits and 1,000 in Reward Credits.

Other Chargers-Colts Boosts and Bonuses

First of all, we recommend taking advantage of the “Full Caesar” promo. However, there are other ways to win on Chargers-Colts for Monday Night Football. Caesars Sportsbook is among the best of the best when it comes to daily odds boosts. Here’s a quick look at the options for Chargers-Colts:

Parris Campbell & Alec Pierce Each Over 49.5 Receiving Yards: +475

Mike Williams Over 79.5 Receiving Yards & TD: +350

Zack Moss Over 79.5 Rushing Yards & TD: +400

Justin Herbert Over 299.5 Passing Yards & Over 2.5 Passing TDs: +370

Keenan Allen & Michael Pittman Jr. Each Over 6.5 Receptions: +425

Click here and use Caesars promo code AMNYFULL to activate the “Full Caesar” offer and a $1,250 bonus for Chargers-Colts.