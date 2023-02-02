Caesars promo code is giving new users a $1,250 on Caesars for NBA, CBB action

The latest Caesars promo code offer is arriving just in time for a busy Thursday night in basketball. There are dozens of options for bettors in the NBA and college basketball tonight.

Caesars promo code AMNYFULL will automatically unlock a trio of bonuses for new players. The “Full Caesar” promo will activate a $1,250 first bet to go along with 1,000 in Tier Credits and 1,000 in Reward Credits.

There are seven games in the NBA tonight, including Grizzlies-Cavaliers and Clippers-Bucks on TNT. As for the college game, there are a handful of top 25 teams in action. Thursday night is going to feature wall-to-wall basketball action.

Caesars Sportsbook is giving bettors the chance to go all in on any of these games. The “Full Caesar” is the key to unlocking short-term and long-term bonuses. Here’s a closer look at the details behind this offer.

New players can click this link and use Caesars promo code AMNYFULL to unlock a $1,250 first bet for any NBA or college basketball game.

Caesars Promo Code: $1,250 First Bet for NBA, College Basketball

This $1,250 first bet is one way for bettors to hit the ground running. This Caesars promo will provide new users with a safety net on their initial wager.

Place a real money wager on any basketball tonight. That bet will be backed up by this promo for up to $1,250. In other words, someone who loses on a $1,250 bet will receive $1,250 back in bet credits. This equates to a second chance from Caesars Sportsbook.

As for Tier Credits and Reward Credits, these are how players can lock up long-term membership benefits. These perks could include anything from hotel benefits to dining packages at restaurants.

How to Claim This Caesars Promo Code Offer

For the best overall experience on Caesars Sportsbook, we recommend downloading the app. However, players can sign up from a computer or mobile device by following this step-by-step guide:

Click here , choose the correct state, and apply promo code AMNYFULL.

, choose the correct state, and apply promo code AMNYFULL. Provide basic identifying information to create an account (name, date of birth, email address, physical address, last four digits of social security number, etc.)

Make a cash deposit through any of the preferred banking methods (online banking, credit cards, debit cards, PayPal, etc.)

Download the app directly from the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android).

Place a $1,250 first bet on any game tonight. Receive 1,000 in Tier Credits and 1,000 in Reward Credits as well.

Other NBA, College Basketball Boosts

After claiming the “Full Caesar” promo, check out the other ways to win on Caesars Sportsbook. They have a handful of parlay boosts available for the NBA or college basketball tonight. Here are a few of the options out there:

Julius Randle & Jalen Brunson Each Over 2.5 Made 3-Pt FGs: +425

Heat, Bulls, Pelicans & Nuggets All Win: +675

Jimmy Butler & Tyler Herro Each Over 24.5 Points: +500

DeMar DeRozan Over 24.5 Points & LaMelo Ball Over 10.5 Assists: +360

UCLA, Houston, Gonzaga & Saint Mary’s Each Cover -12.5 Point Spread: +850

