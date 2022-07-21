Caesars promo code unpacks $1,500 risk-free to launch MLB stretch drive

MLB returns for second half action at the perfect time, matching up with the latest sign up bonus from Caesars. Using this page’s links and Caesars Sportsbook promo code, new users can unlock an industry-best risk-free first wager.

Caesars Sportsbook STATES: NY, IL, NJ, VA, WV, TN, LA, AZ, CO, IN, MI, IA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY15 SIGNUP BONUS $1,500

RISK-FREE BET BET NOW

There is no better way to kick off the post-ASG portion of the MLB season than with a fully-protected $1,500 wager. Using Caesars promo code AMNY15 at registration activates just that, a protected pick valid with any bet type/sport.

We have survived the day after the MLB All-Star Game, often known as the worst day in sports. However, the sporting world returns today in full force, loaded with action all day long in several markets. You can make any bet you’d like today in MLB, golf, tennis, soccer, and more, receiving Caesars full protection. With this page’s help, Caesars will insure your initial bet up to $1,500 with zero restriction on wager type/sport.

Click here to collect a no-risk $1,500 initial wager valid on any sport using Caesars promo code AMNY15.

Bet Today’s Action Risk-Free Via Caesars Promo Code

Major League Baseball returns from the Midsummer Classic today with six games, including two double-headers. Golf, tennis, and soccer join those six contests to create a well-rounded slate of betting options today. Registrants employing Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15 will trigger the release of a worry-free wager valid on all that action. Caesars insures that initial bet, usable with any bet type, with up to $1,500 in bonus money.

Maybe you spent yesterday’s slow sports day shopping for a great angle in one of today’s games. Any bettor who lands a winner with their first pick under this deal will receive their payout in cash form. In other words, there are no other hoops to jump through in order for your money to become truly yours. You can withdraw any or all of it, or use the funds to make additional wagers.

It stands to reason, of course, that the true draw for this special bonus offer is the protection Caesars provides you. Anyone unlucky enough to lose that initial wager will receive up to a $1,500 reimbursement in bonus cash. This is Caesars Sportsbook’s way of absolving you of that loss, making it as if it never happened. Therefore, you get a blemish-free second opportunity to land a winner with your next pick.

Follow These Steps to Collect Your Worry-Free Wager in Minutes

On top of providing the industry’s top offer of this nature, Caesars also made it wildly easy to obtain. In fact, simply follow these four simple steps to claim your worry-free $1,500 first wager in mere minutes:

Firstly, click here or on any link on this page to begin the registration process for your new Caesars account. Subsequently, when prompted, lock in Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15 to trigger your risk-free wager’s activation.

or on any link on this page to begin the registration process for your new Caesars account. Subsequently, when prompted, lock in Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15 to trigger your risk-free wager’s activation. Secondly, complete the registration process by answering any sign-up questions Caesars asks. To clarify, this will include data fields such as name, address, and date of birth.

After that, successfully deposit money into your new Caesars Sportsbook account. You are welcome to use any secure method available. However, keep in mind that your deposit amount must be large enough to cover your no-risk first wager.

Finally, pick out and lock in your first wager, knowing Caesars insures it with up to $1,500 in bonus funds.

Residents of IA, IL, IN, TN, VA, WV, NJ, NY, LA, MI, AZ, and CO can collect this offer.

Caesars Promo Code Unlocks Additional Exclusive Bonuses

Caesars promo code AMNY15 gets your foot in the door at Caesars in the best way possible. However, the industry giants don’t stop there in terms of pampering their patrons. In fact, members are inundated with a constant stream of bonuses under the Promos and Boosts tabs in the app.

Those locations will house a variety of other risk-free bets, profit boosts, odds boosts, deposit matches, and parlay insurances. To clarify what you can expect in that vein, here are some of the bonuses awaiting today’s registrants:

Bet for a Boost – wager $10 on an MLB parlay and get a 10% profit boost token.

$1,000,000 Unlock the Box – play, earn, and enter to win $1 million in Atlantic City.

Slots Bonus Builder – deposit $40, get a $10 slots bonus.

Slot Play Return Rewards – play and earn with slots, collecting up to $120 in slots bonuses each day.

Table Game Salute – deposit $50 and get a $10 table games bonus.

29 Odds Boosts available across five different sporting markets today, providing improved odds on select wagers.

Click here to collect a no-risk $1,500 initial wager valid on any sport using Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15.