Caesars promo code nets new users $1,250 first bet on any game this week

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.
By Russ Joy
caesars promo code
Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Customers can activate the “Full Caesar” welcome bonus with our Caesars promo code. Caesars Sportsbook is an official betting partner of the NFL, and you can start wagering on key Week 5 matchups with a huge advantage.

The Caesars promo code AMNYFULL will give you a first bet up to $1,250 with insurance protection. Therefore, a losing bet will result in a free bet of the same amount. Plus, you will get a boost for your Caesars Rewards account with 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits.

Once you have used the sign-up offer, Caesars has daily odds boosts and more promotions for NFL games.

Click here to sign up with AMNYFULL as the Caesars promo code for a bet up to $1,250. The 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits will automatically be added to your account.

Steps to use the Caesars promo code

Here is a guide to claim the best welcome bonus on Caesars Sportsbook.

  1. Click here to use the Caesars promo code AMNYFULL when signing up for an account.
  2. Download the Caesars Sportsbook app for your iPhone or Android.
  3. Make a deposit with one of the accepted payment methods. These include PayPal, credit/debit cards, and online banking.
  4. Place your first bet up to $1,250.

In the case that this wager loses, you will get a free bet. This bonus will be the same amount as your losing bet. Regardless of the outcome, the 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits will be awarded.

Bet up to $1,250 on the Colts vs. Broncos

Week 5 of the NFL season begins on Thursday night with the Colts and Broncos. Both of these teams are coming off of a loss last week. Jonathan Taylor and Russell Wilson are listed on the injury report from their games on Sunday. However, it is likely that they will both still play.

After you use your first bet up to $1,250, there are several odds boosts available for this game.

  • Melvin Gordon over 74.5 rushing yards and a TD – now at +420
  • Michael Pittman Jr. records over 6.5 receptions and a TD – now at +450
  • Broncos win and Courtland Sutton scores the first TD – now at +1400

Caesars promo code rewards boost

There are several tiers to the Caesars Rewards program, including Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Diamond Plus, and Diamond Elite. It takes 5,000 Tier Credits to move up to Platinum, so the 1,000 Tier Credit boost with this welcome bonus will get you 20% of the way there. Advancing tiers unlocks perks like more bonuses, better customer support and more.

The Rewards Credits can be redeemed for a range of prizes. You can use them for free play or discounts for hotel stays, shopping, traveling, and dinners. You will earn 1 Tier Credit and 1 Reward Credit for every $5 in potential profit. If you already have an account from visiting a Caesars location, you can link it to the sportsbook app.

Click here to use AMNYFULL as the Caesars promo code. Your first bet can bet up to $1,250, and it has insurance protection. In addition, your account will get a boost with 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits.

About the Author

Russ Joy

Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XL Media PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast, a Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com, and the Crossing Broad Podcast Network Director. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of three. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: russell.joy@xlmedia.com

