Caesars promo code: wild NFL bonuses, $1,250 for bets on Week 1 games

In honor of the upcoming NFL kickoff, our Caesars promo code tackles the action with three bonuses stuffed into one exceptional welcome offer.

Register today with Caesars promo code AMNYFULL and lock in a $1,250 first bet for NFL Week 1. New players will also earn 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits after signing up through our links.

Caesars Sportsbook has a different approach for football season than anyone else. While new customers can bet on games like Bills-Rams or Giants-Titans with a fully-insured first bet, they’ll also have a pair of bonuses that go a long way toward scoring exclusive prize packages for everyday life.

Click here to activate Caesars promo code AMNYFULL and go “Full Caesar” this football season with a $1,250 first bet and more.

Score 3-in-1 Offer with Caesars Promo Code

Caesars has joined the many sportsbooks enticing new customers with a first bet on the house. But where it has separated itself from the pack is with the “Full Caesar,” which takes three bonuses and combines them into one can’t-miss offer.

After you sign up using Caesars promo code AMNYFULL, place your first wager on NFL, college football, or any available betting market. If it loses, Caesars will reimburse you with a free bet worth up to $1,250. You can use that free bet on any sport as you attempt your well-earned second chance at a big payday.

Even if you don’t land a free bet, AMNYFULL also delivers 1,000 Reward and Tier Credits. Rewards Credits are like Caesars currency and can accumulate in various ways, including betting on the sportsbook. Eventually, players can redeem their Reward Credits for exclusive VIP packages and worthwhile discounts for hotels, dining, entertainment, and much more.

If you want a wealth of rewards to select from, you need a high status. That’s where Tier Credits come into play. The more Tier Credits you earn over time, the greater your access to better prizes and more of them.

Caesars Promo Code Instructions

Cashing in on the “Full Caesar” doesn’t take more than a couple of minutes. Follow these instructions, and you’ll be on your way to receiving a unique welcome offer just in time for NFL Week 1:

Click here to get started. Our links automatically trigger the Caesars promo code AMNYFULL on your behalf.

to get started. Our links automatically trigger the Caesars promo code AMNYFULL on your behalf. Select your location and fill out all required fields.

Deposit at least $10 into your new sportsbook account.

Place your first bet up to $1,250 (min. $10), and Caesars will return a free bet of equal value if it loses.

Receive 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits after placing your initial wager.

New customers 21+ in New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Michigan, and other Caesars-eligible states can secure this offer.

Action-Packed Week 1

If you’re hunting for a great game this week, Week 1 has several to choose from.

The NFL kicks off with Bills-Rams, which pits last season’s Super Bowl champ against this year’s betting favorite. Caesars has Buffalo at -2.5, adding some intrigue toward betting LA as a home underdog.

Many other noteworthy matchups take the field on Sunday, including the remaining New York teams. First, the Jets are +7 at home against the Ravens. And the Giants hit the road at +5.5 against the Titans.

Get a $1,250 first bet on Caesars, plus 1,000 Reward and Tier Credits each, when you activate Caesars promo code AMNYFULL here.