Caesars promo code for NFL Divisional Playoffs: $1,500 on Caesars this weekend

This registration promotion, called the “Full Caesar”, promises players in most stats a $1,250 first bet on Caesars, 1,000 Reward Credits and $1,000 Tier Credits. Those in Ohio will be able to claim a separate $1,500 first bet on Caesars.

Serious sports bettors search far and wide for wagers like the one promised by the “Full Caesar”. However, here, it’s just one of three great bonuses that are rolled together into a single welcome package. That first bet on Caesars has no limitations regarding bet type or sporting market either. Thus, all upcoming action is an option for new patrons. In other words, you could make a $1,250 protected wager on the NFL Playoffs, Australian Open, or any other event.

Caesars Promo Code for NFL Divisional Playoffs

Caesars Sportsbook wants to bring in as many new users as possible ahead of NFL Divisional Weekend. Consequently, Caesars is marketing an extremely generous registration promotion called the “Full Caesar”. This promotion is available to anyone using Caesars promo code AMNYFULL when prompted during the registration process. The “Full Caesar” expertly melds three completely different bonuses into one welcome package for registrants.

The first part of this triple bonus is a $1,250 first bet on Caesars. This initial wager is the trophy horse of the “Full Caesar”. As a matter of fact, it could stand on its own as a bonus offer and still trump many other sign-up bonuses from competing sportsbooks. If the player’s first wager wins, Caesars Sportsbook pays them out in withdrawable cash form. However, if that initial pick loses, Caesars refunds the loss with a site credit refund of up to $1,250. Consequently, the player gets a second shot at landing that first winner.

The second and third bonuses in the “Full Caesar” are starting banks of 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits. Caesars Sportsbook patrons can redeem Reward Credits for various entertainment perks like hotel rooms and dining comps. Tier Credits grow via gameplay and are what help patrons move from one player status to the next. In other words, bettors who earn enough Tier Credits move up a tier, claiming better gameplay rewards.

Claim the Best Offer In Your State

Caesars Sportsbook made this promotion wildly easy for new users to secure. In fact, the four steps found here can help anyone interested claim the “Full Caesar” in just minutes:

Firstly, click here and key in Caesars promo code AMNYFULL to activate the “Full Caesar” promotion.

After that, create a first-time Caesars Sportsbook account by answering all registration questions. To clarify, this is where you will give your name, address, birthdate, email, etc.

At this point, you will need to deposit at least $10, but enough to cover your intended first wager. Remember, that first bet is on Caesars up to $1,250.

Finally, lock in any first wager you wish, knowing Caesars will reimburse you up to $1,250 if it loses. Additionally, once you place that bet, you will find your 1,000 Reward and Tier Credits loaded into your account.

The “Full Caesar” is available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, TN, VA, WV, and WY.

TD Scorer Props for NFL Divisional Playoffs

The “Full Caesar” gives the registrant complete control over their first bet in terms of sport, wager type, and amount. Our Caesars promo code ensures that you get that first bet on Caesars, insured up to $1,250. Your job will be to decide what selection you will make.

Certainly, many registrants will have their eyes on this weekend’s four games in the NFL Playoffs. After all, Caesars provides countless wagering options in each matchup, all valid for this promotion. Touchdown scorer props have exploded in the last few years and should be popular here, as well. Here are the players that Caesars lists as most likely to score a touchdown for each team in this weekend’s four games:

Kansas City – Travis Kelce (-145) ; Jacksonville – Travis Etienne Jr. (+120).

Philadelphia – Jalen Hurts (-109) ; New York Giants – Saquon Barkley (-135).

Buffalo – Stefon Diggs (+114) ; Cincinnati – Joe Mixon (+104).

San Francisco – Christian McCaffrey (-235) ; Dallas – CeeDee Lamb (+113).

