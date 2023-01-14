Caesars promo code: NFL Playoffs are here, get best bonus from Caesars

New players can hit the ground running this weekend with the latest Caesars promo code offer. Instead of taking a chance on the NFL playoffs, sign up with one of the best offers on the market.

Caesars promo code AMNYFULL will automatically unlock three bonuses through the “Full Caesar” promotion. New bettors will receive a $1,250 first bet for any NFL playoffs matchup in addition to 1,000 in Tier Credits and 1,000 in Reward Credits.

It’s hard to believe the NFL regular season is already over, but here we are. The NFL playoffs begin with the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks out west. Meanwhile, the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers are prepping for a primetime matchup tonight.

Caesars Sportsbook is upping the ante on the NFL’s wild card weekend. This new promotion will provide bettors with short-term and long-term membership benefits. Here’s a closer look into the details behind this exclusive offer.

Click this link and input Caesars promo code AMNYFULL to activate the “Full Caesar” and a trio of bonuses.

Caesars Promo Code Activates First Bet for NFL Playoffs

Before we dive into the long-term membership benefits behind this offer, let’s take a quick look at this $1,250 first bet. Every new player on Caesars Sportsbook will be able to go big on an initial wager.

Place a real-money bet on any NFL game this weekend for up to $1,250. If that bet loses, players will receive a full refund in site credit. In effect, this refund provides bettors with a second chance to win.

Although winning one of those first two bets is half the battle, this Caesars promo is shifting the odds in favor of bettors. This is just one of the three bonuses that players will receive.

Getting Started With This Caesars Promo Code

Claiming the “Full Caesar” promotion is a breeze. Follow these steps to get started:

Click here, choose the correct state, and input promo code AMNYFULL.

Create an account and make a cash deposit through any of the available banking methods.

Download the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app to any compatible iOS or Android device.

Place a $1,250 first bet on any NFL wild card weekend game.

If that first bet loses, players will receive a dollar-for-dollar refund in site credit.

New users will also receive 1,000 in Tier Credits and 1,000 in Reward Credits. These are the keys to unlocking long-term membership perks like hotel benefits, dining packages, and other unique entertainment experiences at physical Caesars locations.

Other NFL Saturday Boosts and Bonuses

The NFL playoffs are kicking off in a big way today. With 49ers-Seahawks and Jaguars-Chargers coming in hot, here are the best odds boosts on Caesars Sportsbook. New and existing players alike can take advantage of these bonuses:

Deebo Samuel Over 49.5 Receiving Yards & Over 19.5 Rushing Yards: +425

Brock Purdy Over 199.5 Passing Yards & Over 2.5 Passing TDs: +425

Seahawks Win & Geno Smith Over 199.5 Passing Yards: +500

Justin Herbert or Trevor Lawrence Score Rushing TD: +225

Austin Ekeler Over 49.5 Rushing Yards & Over 49.5 Receiving Yards: +375

