Caesars promo code: $1,500 for MLB showdowns, UFC 278, NFL preseason

Bettors can use Caesars promo code AMNY15 this week to start wagering in states like New York (among more than 10 others) on MLB, the UFC 278, NFL, or PGA Tour. This welcome bonus will give you a great head start on Caesars Sportsbook.

Caesars Sportsbook STATES: NY, IL, NJ, VA, WV, TN, LA, AZ, CO, IN, MI, IA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY15 SIGNUP BONUS $1,500

RISK-FREE BET BET NOW

Use our Caesars promo code for a risk-free bet of up to $1,500. This is among the largest welcome bonuses that we have seen.

If you lose your first bet on Caesars Sportsbook, you will get another shot with a free bet of the same amount. Notably, this insurance policy holds up as the biggest single-bet risk-free wager available in any current legal online state, including the NY sports betting market.

Click here to use our Caesars promo code for a risk-free bet, which can be as much as $1,500.

Caesars Promo Code for MLB or NFL

If you aren’t tuned in yet, it’s time to start paying closer attention to the MLB season as teams compete for a postseason spot. There are several division races that will come down to the wire, as well as the Wild Card positions.

The Mets and Braves will face off this week in a four-game series. The Braves dominated on Monday, and they are now just a few games behind New York in the NL East.

The AL Central is the closest division in baseball. The Guardians, White Sox, and Twins are all within a few games of each other. In the NL Central, the Cardinals are working on holding off the Brewers.

All while the MLB season is heating up, the NFL is almost here. Get an account on Caesars Sportsbook to place a pre-season wager and be prepared for Week 1. The first game of the season will be between the Bills and Rams.

Using our Caesars Promo Code

Caesars is a popular sportsbook in many legal sports betting states across the country. It was great live betting, regular boosts, and Caesars Rewards.

Here are the steps to take when signing up to use our Caesars promo code and gain a risk-free bet of up to $1,500.

Click here and complete the registration process. Download the Caesars Sportsbook app. Pick a payment method to fund your account. Make your first bet.

You will want to deposit at least the amount you want to bet for your risk-free wager. The first bet you make will count as the risk-free bet. Caesars will reward your account with an equal free bet if that wager loses.

UFC 278 Boosts

The UFC is back this weekend with a title fight, which will be the second matchup between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards. The welterweight main event will take place in Salt Lake City, Utah. Jose Aldo will also be in action in a bantamweight matchup against Merab Dvalishvili.

Caesars Sportsbook is offering several odds boosts for the fights on Saturday night.

Luke Rockhold, Merab Dvalishvili, Alexandr Romanov, and Tyson Pedro all win – boosted to +800

Leonardo Santos, Lucie Pudilova, Sean Woodson, and Miranda Maverick all win – boosted to +850

AJ Fletcher, Amir Albazi, Jay Perrin, and Victor Altamirano all win – boosted to +675

Click here to use our Caesars promo code to make a risk-free bet of up to $1,500. Bettors will get a second chance with a free bet if their first wager on Caesars Sportsbook loses.