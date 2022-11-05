Caesars promo code offers $1,250 first bet for CFB, NFL Week 9, World Series

Bettors looking for a sensational new user promo can lock one in with Caesars promo code AMNYFULL. Our promo code offer includes a fully-insured first bet of up to $1,250, plus a bundle of perks for the Caesars Rewards program.

Any bettor who clicks on the links on this page and enters Caesars promo code AMNYFULL will receive a $1,250 first bet on Caesars. A first deposit and wager of at least $10 will also earn players 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits.

Week 9 of the NFL season resumes on Sunday, with a number of high-profile games on tap. This includes an AFC East showdown between the division-leading Buffalo Bills and the surprising New York Jets. There’s also a Sunday Night Football game featuring division leaders, as the Kansas City Chiefs play host to the Tennessee Titans.

Caesars Promo Code AMNYFULL Activates $1,250 First Bet This Weekend

The great thing about the Full Caesar promo is that players can wager on any game in any sports league. If you want to bet on an NFL game, you can. If the NBA or NHL catch your eye, that’s fine as well. You can wager on a team to win, cover the spread, or the over/under total points. Caesars also has a ton of player prop markets available. Your first bet will either result in cash winnings or a second try via a free bet token to use on any other game.

Caesars also has two additional bonuses for players who activate this offer. Those come in the form of Reward Credits and Tier Credits. Reward Credits are a virtual currency for the Caesars Rewards program that can be used to acquire hotel stays and more. Tier Credits add up over time and unlock higher offer levels.

Huge Odds Boosts

There are a ton of odds boosts available for this weekend’s biggest games. At any given time, players can find upwards of 40 daily odds boosts across multiple sports leagues. Let’s take a look at some of the best boosts:

Lions, Raiders & Panthers All Punt on Their First Offensive Drive (+400)

Josh Jacobs Over 99.5 Rushing Yards & Davante Adams Over 6.5 Receptions (+500)

Amon-Ra St. Brown & Romeo Doubs Each Over 74.5 Receiving Yards (+550)

Justin Herbert Over 299.5 Passing Yards & Marcus Mariota Over 49.5 Rushing Yards (+550)

Justin Jefferson Over 99.5 Receiving Yards & Dalvin Cook Over 99.5 Rushing Yards (+600)

Panthers Win & P.J. Walker Over 224.5 Passing Yards (+600)

How to Sign Up with Our Caesars Promo Code

Any bettor in a state where the Caesars Sportsbook app is accessible can secure a first bet of up to $1,250. In order to establish an account, follow these instructions:

and enter Caesars promo code AMNYFULL. Enter the required information to set up your new account.

Select any account funding method and add $10+.

Pick any game taking place this weekend.

Wager up to $1,250 on the player or game market of your choice.

If your first bet settles as a win, you will get back your wager plus a cash profit. If your bet loses, you will receive a free bet token worth up to $1,250 to use on any game.

