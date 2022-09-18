Caesars promo code: Top NFL Week 2 sign up offer is here

NFL Week 2 is coming in fast and the best way to bet on the games is with the latest Caesars promo code. This promotion is giving new bettors the chance to go big in the short term while setting themselves up for long-term membership benefits.

Caesars Sportsbook Get 1000 REWARD CREDITS + 1000 TIER CREDITS GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYFULL SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS

BET NOW

Caesars promo code AMNYFULL is the key to unlocking the “Full Caesar,” which comes with a $1,250 first bet, 1,000 in Tier Credits, and 1,000 in Reward Credits.

The Chiefs and Chargers set the tone for Week 2 during Thursday Night Football. If that game is any indication, this is going to be a wild weekend of football. There are tons of games on Sunday and two more on Monday Night Football.

Caesars Sportsbook has a comprehensive list of markets on all the games this weekend, including everything from spreads to player props and same game parlays. Here’s a deep dive into the details behind the Full Caesar.

New players can snag a $1,250 first bet and other bonuses with the “Full Caesar.” Click here and use Caesars promo code AMNYFULL to get started.

Caesars Promo Code Brings $1,250 First Bet

Before we dive into the long-term bonuses that new players can get on Caesars Sportsbook, let’s take a look at this $1,250 first bet. New players who take advantage of this offer will be able to place this wager on any NFL Week 2 game this week.

If that first bet loses, this Caesars promo code will trigger an immediate refund in the form of a free bet. For what it’s worth, players don’t need to place a $1,250 wager to receive this offer. Rather, anything up to that number will be covered.

This is one of the largest sportsbook promos on the market this weekend and it represents an opportunity for bettors to get off to a fast start.

What Else Comes With the “Full Caesar?”

As for Tier Credits and Reward Credits, these are the keys to unlocking exclusive perks and bonuses at Caesars Sportsbook. Members can build up Tier Credits over time to gain access to the top perks and bonuses.

As for Reward Credits, these are a redeemable form of Caesars currency that can be used to claim hotel benefits, free bets, dining packages, and other unique entertainment experiences.

Using This Caesars Promo Code

For the best overall experience, we recommend downloading the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app directly from the App Store or Google Play Store. New users can get started by following this walkthrough:

Click here and use promo code AMNYFULL to start the registration process.

and use promo code AMNYFULL to start the registration process. Choose the appropriate state and create an account. This will require basic identifying information like name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.

Make an initial cash deposit using any of the available banking methods. PayPal, online banking, and credit/debit cards are some of the popular deposit methods.

Download the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app.

Place a $1,250 first bet on any NFL Week 2 game.

Earn 1,000 in Tier Credits and 1,000 in Reward Credits.

New players can snag a $1,250 first bet and other bonuses with the “Full Caesar.” Click here and use Caesars promo code AMNYFULL to get started.