Caesars promo code unleashes $1,001 free bet match this weekend

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Caesars Sportsbook has an absolutely wild offer for prospective bettors ahead of a packed sports weekend that can be activated with our Caesars promo code. This offer includes a sizable free bet match, which is available in most states where Caesars Sportsbook is available. Bettors in New York and Louisiana can get started with a massive deposit match offer, which we’ll dive into at the bottom of this page.

New users who sign up with Caesars promo code AMNYRF can get a huge free bet match of up to $1,001. This offer pays out a Free Bet that matches a user’s first bet up to $1,001 win or lose.

The best part of this free bet match is that the Free Bet bonus will convey regardless of whether your first bet wins or loses. That’s huge, especially considering the number of games bettors can choose from this weekend. The NFL Conference Championship Games will kick off on Sunday. In the meantime, there is no shortage of NBA, NFL, and college basketball games.

Click on your state in the list above and use Caesars promo code AMNYRF to get a $1,001 free bet match. Click here if you are in New York or here if you are in Louisiana and use Caesars promo code AMNYCZR to get a $1,500 deposit match.

Caesars Promo Code Unleashes $1,001 Free Bet Match

While many sports fans are likely looking ahead to the NFC and AFC Conference Championship Games, there are a ton of games taking place before then. Furthermore, bettors can earn a huge Free Bet to use on the NFL Playoffs by betting on games prior to kickoff. Caesars Sportsbook’s new user promo includes a free bet match. This offer matches a user’s first real-money wager at a 100% rate up to $1,001. That means if a bettor were to wager the full $1,001 on a market with odds of -200 or longer, they would receive a Free Bet of $1,001 win or lose.

For example, if a bettor were to wager $900 on the Los Angeles Rams (-180) to beat the San Francisco 49ers (+155), they would receive a $900 Free Bet regardless of the game’s outcome. While this bonus conveying in a Rams’ loss would effectively act as a risk-free bet, there’s another scenario entirely on the table. If a bettor wagers $900 on the Rams to win and they are victorious, the bettor would earn a moneyline win on the $900 bet plus a $900 Free Bet. Remember, this offer can be accessed by clicking on any of the links on this page and using Caesars promo code AMNYRF.

How to Use Our Caesars Promo Code

Getting started with a Caesars Sportsbook account is simple. Just follow these steps to register for a new account:

Click on your state in the list above or below and use Caesars promo code AMNYRF to get a $1,001 free bet match. If you’re in NY or LA, use Caesars promo code AMNYCZR to get a $1,500 deposit match.

Provide the requested information to set up your account.

Make your first deposit using any of the deposit methods available from the sportsbook.

Place your first wager on any market with odds of -200 or longer.

Once your first bet settles, win or lose, you will receive a Free Bet that matches your first wager up to $1,001.

Caesars NY and Caesars LA Unveils $1,500 Deposit Match

New York online sports betting launched roughly three weeks ago, while Louisiana online sports betting went live on Friday morning. Caesars Sportsbook has unveiled an absolutely incredible new user offer that is exclusive to bettors in the Empire and Pelican States. This promo comes in the form of a deposit match.

With this offer, Caesars Sportsbook will match a new user’s first deposit dollar-for-dollar up to $1,500. That means if a bettor is comfortable depositing $300, Caesars will match it with $300 in site credit. The only real difference here is the promo code to use. If you are in New York or Louisiana, click on your state in the list above or below and use Caesars promo code AMNYCZR to get your $1,500 deposit match.

Click on your state in the list below and use Caesars promo code AMNYRF to get a free bet match of up to $1,001. Click here if you’re in New York or here if you’re in Louisiana and use Caesars promo code AMNYCZR to get a $1,500 deposit match.