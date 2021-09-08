Caesars Sportsbook has insane no-brainer promo for Bucs-Cowboys

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The Cowboys and Bucks kick off a new NFL season Thursday night and it’s hard to imagine there’s a better way to bet the game than with a no-brainer promo at Caesars Sportsbook.

All Caesars Sportsbook players can lock in a $50 wager at +100 odds on the Buccaneers to score at least once against the Cowboys in the NFL season opener.

If you watch football, then you know there are no guarantees once things kick off. That being said, the Bucs to produce at least one score against the Cowboys in the season opener feels like one of the more likely outcomes of any Week 1 matchup.

Use the the state-specific links above or below to lock in the Bucs to score at +100 odds and a $5,000 risk-free first bet with Caesars Sportsbook.

Click here if you’re in New Jersey, here for Virginia, here for Tennessee, here for Michigan, here for Colorado, here for Indiana, and here for Iowa. Pre-register for Caesars Arizona here.

Caesars Sportsbook Has Wild Odds for NFL Opener

The fact of the matter is that it’s extraordinarily unlikely that a game featuring an over/under of 52 points will produce a score in which one team is shutout. It’s even more unlikely the defending Super Bowl Champion Bucs would be the team that gets shut out, so getting the ability to back them at Caesars Sportsbook with +100 odds to put at least one score on the board seems like a safe bet.

After all, the Bucs featured one of the most potent offensive attacks a season ago. They tallied 30+ points in each of their postseason games, and they averaged well over 30 points per contest over the final eight games of last season. With Tom Brady and the rest of Tampa Bay’s key offensive starters back, it feels overwhelmingly unlikely that a Dallas defense that was simply terrible a season ago will be able to hold the Bucs completely in check.

How to Get this Caesars Sportsbook Bucs Promo

Caesars Sportsbook has emerged as a leading online betting option in a number of states. Arizona online sports betting is expected to go live on Sept. 9, meaning bettors in AZ will likely be able to cash in on this offer. However, Caesars Sportsbook is now established in the following states: New Jersey, Virginia, Tennessee, Colorado, Iowa, Indiana, Michigan, and more.

To get this Bucs promo at Caesars Sportsbook, complete the following steps:

Use any of the state links provided above or below to register.

Complete the brief registration process.

Make a first deposit of at least $10 (although we suggest at least $50 deposit to take full advantage of this special).

Make a risk-free first bet of up to $5,000 (more on this below).

Then opt-in for this Bucs to score 1+ point bonus and wager $50.

Other Promos

Caesars Sportsbook offers a variety of promos ahead of a loaded NFL Week 1 schedule. New players will receive up to a $5,000 risk-free first bet. Simply make a first deposit and get a risk-free first real-money wager. After that, bettors can then wager $50 on the Bucs promo.

Meanwhile, Caesars also offers players the ability to score a free NFL jersey just for betting on NFL games during the month of September. Those who bet at least $100 on NFL games in Weeks 1-3 will receive a $150 credit to NFLShop.com that goes towards the purchase of any NFL jersey.

Click here if you’re in New Jersey, here for Virginia, here for Tennessee, here for Michigan, here for Colorado, here for Indiana, and here for Iowa. Pre-register for Caesars Arizona here.