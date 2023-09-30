Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky promo: Bet $50, get $250 CFB bonus for Notre Dame-Duke

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

A brand-new Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky promo is now officially available to Kentucky residents! If you sign up and wager $50 on a college football game like Notre Dame-Duke, you will receive a $250 return in bonus bets.

Caesars Kentucky! LAUNCH BONUS! CLAIM BONUS PROMO CODE: AMNY2GET LAUNCH BONUS $250 BONUS BETS

SIGN UP

As of Thursday, the Bluegrass State has entered the online sports betting arena. Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky officially went live at 6 AM ET, offering a slew of benefits to new bettors. Notably, an exclusive sign-up bonus is on the table for those who claim the Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky promo code and register today.

Click here to sign up with Caesars Kentucky promo code AMNY2GET for the chance to bet $50, get $250 in bonus bets.

Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky Promo Code Details

Caesars is enticing new users with a promotional offer that can’t be ignored. By signing up and betting at least $50, new users will receive $250 in bonus bets. The best part? No manual entry of a promo code is required if you use the exclusive links provided on their site. The promotional offer is applied automatically, making the whole process hassle-free.

Steps to Secure Your Bonus:

Download the App: You start by downloading the Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky app. Register: Fill out the necessary details—name, DOB, last four digits of your SSN. Geolocation Check: Confirm you’re located within Kentucky state lines. First Bet: Place an initial deposit and a bet of at least $50. Unlock the Bonus: Voilà! You get $250 in bonus bets instantly

There are plenty of sportsbooks offering sign-up bonuses to KY residents, but it’s hard to beat the Caesars Kentucky promo code. $250 is a larger-than-normal bonus amount that can then be turned into a significant amount of withdrawable cash if you place the right bets!

Why Caesars Kentucky?

Aside from the generous welcome offer, what sets Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky apart is the variety of odds and markets available to bettors. Whether it’s NFL, college football, or other sports, the app has it covered. One of the first major events that Kentucky residents can bet on is a huge matchup between Notre Dame and Duke:

Team Spread Money Line Total Points Over/Under Odds Notre Dame -5.5 -220 Over 53 -110 Duke +5.5 +180 Under 53 -110

The money line shows the odds for each team to win outright, with Notre Dame favored to win. The total points refer to the expected combined score of both teams, with odds for whether the actual score will be over or under this total.

Caesars Kentucky App Features

One unique feature that stands out is the “Quick Picks,” which offers promoted bets and parlays accessible from the homepage of the app. All you need to do is click to place your bets, making the process efficient and straightforward. This is perfect for beginners who may feel overwhelmed by the sports betting experience.

Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky also delivers state-specific boosts. For example, ahead of this weekend’s college football games, there are boosts available. These boosts are often terrific value and enable bettors to become more profitable long-term as they are getting better odds than the general public.

Final Thoughts

Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky has brought with it a plethora of opportunities for sports enthusiasts and casual bettors alike. With exclusive offers like the Caesars Kentucky promo code for new users, a wide variety of betting options, and unique features like Quick Picks, there’s something for everyone. So why wait? Now is the perfect time to dive into the exciting world of online sports betting in Kentucky!

Bet $50, get $250 in guaranteed bonus bets when you click here and use Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky promo code AMNY2GET.

Caesars Kentucky! LAUNCH BONUS! CLAIM BONUS PROMO CODE: AMNY2GET LAUNCH BONUS $250 BONUS BETS

SIGN UP

21+ and present in Kentucky. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.