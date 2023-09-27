Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky promo: Deposit $20 for $100 launch bonus

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Whether you’re looking forward to NFL betting or placing wagers on Kentucky and Louisville games, the code AMNYKY unlocks a limited-time Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky promo for prospective customers.

Caesars KY Caesars KY Pre-Launch CLIAM NOW! PROMO CODE: AMNYKY PRE-REGISTRATION $100

PRE-LAUNCH BONUS CLAIM HERE!

Sign up through our Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky promo links to qualify for Caesars’ pre-registration offer. The code AMNYKY and a $20+ deposit unlock a $100 early registration bonus once Caesars goes live in Kentucky on Thursday morning.

Kentucky’s mobile sports betting chapter begins on September 28. Caesars is one of several online sportsbooks launching in the Bluegrass State tomorrow, meaning bettors are hours from taking advantage of the site’s extensive selection of betting odds and promotions. Meanwhile, any Kentuckian who registers before the launch and deposits at least $20 can tackle upcoming games with $100 in bonus bets.

Use the code AMNYKY here and deposit $20 before tomorrow’s launch to receive $100 in bonus bets through our Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky promo.

Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky Promo: Sign Up Early, Claim $100 Bonus

Caesars recently joined the group of online sportsbooks offering a pre-registration deal for eligible Kentucky bettors. The promotion is straightforward: Create a Caesars account before the site goes live on Thursday, deposit at least $20, and receive a bonus bet payout worth $100.

Players in the Bluegrass State can get started with the code AMNYKY or through one of our promo links. Click anywhere to initiate the pre-registration process, then deposit $20 or more into your account. After Caesars goes live tomorrow morning, pre-registered Kentuckians will have bonus bets for NFL Week 4, college football, MLB, and much more.

Since Caesars will launch in Kentucky on Thursday, its pre-registration deal will expire after tomorrow. Otherwise, you’ll miss the chance to earn $100 in bonus bets without placing a single wager.

Qualifying for Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky Promo

The pre-registration window is about to close, so now is the time for action. Read Caesars’ pre-registration instructions below, and you’ll enjoy the sportsbook even more with $100 in bonus bets:

Click here to trigger the code AMNYKY.

Create an account by inputting the necessary pre-registration information.

Deposit at least $20 using one of Caesars’ accepted banking methods.

Log into Caesars Sportsbook after it goes live in Kentucky on Thursday morning (9/28).

Receive a $25 bonus bet, followed by three more weekly $25 bonus bets until you’ve received $100 in bonuses.

The “Deposit $20, Get $100” Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky promo is only available to Kentuckians within state lines. Caesars must verify your playing area during pre-registration and launch day, so make sure your location settings are enabled. It’s expected that Caesars will compete with the like of the DraftKings Sportsbook app and will rival offers from FanDuel in Kentucky.

Upcoming Games for Kentucky Sports Fans

This is an action-packed week for any sports fan. But Kentucky’s introduction to online sports betting will make the week even more significant, especially given the local flavor on tap.

After the Lions and Packers kick off NFL Week 4 tomorrow night, Kentuckians have big-time local matchups all weekend. On Friday, undefeated Louisville travels to Raleigh to face NC State in a must-see ACC showdown. Then, on Saturday, Kentucky will host No. 22 Florida in Lexington for one of its biggest SEC matchups of the season. Finally, Sunday’s NFL slate includes a meeting between Joe Burrow and the Bengals and Ryan Tannehill and the Titans.

Click here to activate our “Deposit $20, Get $100” Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky promo with the code AMNYKY.

Caesars KY Caesars KY Pre-Launch CLIAM NOW! PROMO CODE: AMNYKY PRE-REGISTRATION $100

PRE-LAUNCH BONUS CLAIM HERE!

KY only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.®️ Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.