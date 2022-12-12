Caesars Sportsbook Maryland promo: Score pick of two awesome bonuses all week

Maryland’s launch-day festivities are winding down, making now the perfect time to secure one of two exceptional welcome offers through our exclusive Caesars Sportsbook Maryland promo.

Caesars Maryland LAUNCH OFFER! GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYPICS REGISTRATION BONUS $1,500!

BET INSURANCE! SIGN UP

New customers applying the Caesars Sportsbook Maryland promo code AMNYPICS can tackle NFL Week 14 and more with a $1,500 first bet on the house. Conversely, players can opt for a guaranteed $100 free bet after wagering as little as $20.

Before families gathered around the table on Thanksgiving, Caesars Sportsbook opened for business in Maryland. With Christmas around the corner, Maryland bettors can still head into the holidays with massive first-bet insurance or a bet-and-offer unlike anything on the market.

Activate our Caesars Sportsbook Maryland promo with the code AMNYPICS here and receive $1,500 bet insurance or a “Bet $20, Get $100” welcome offer.

Score $1.5K Bet Insurance Through Caesars Sportsbook Maryland Promo

Since Maryland’s November 23 launch, thousands of bettors have tackled the NFL, World Cup, and more with $1,500 first-bet insurance. While no one hopes to need insurance, having coverage for bets of that size shouldn’t be underappreciated.

When players apply our promo code AMNYPICS and place an initial cash bet above $100, they’ll automatically trigger Caesars’ bet insurance. Caesars will back up any losing stake up to $1,500 with a complete free-bet refund, giving players a much-needed second chance to add some cash.

Caesars Sportsbook offers $1,250 bet insurance to non-Maryland customers through its unique “Full Caesar” promotion. The extra $250 for Maryland bettors goes to show you how much Caesars enjoys its newest state.

Bet $20+ to Receive Guaranteed $100 Stake

While many Maryland bettors will flock to possible three- and four-digit profits, others may prefer a bet-and-get deal. Luckily, our Caesars Sportsbook Maryland promo also allows users to grab a $100 free bet after wagering as little as $20 cash.

Once again, sign up with the code AMNYPICS. However, instead of betting $1,500, bet a minimum of $20 on the NFL or another sport. Win or lose, your wager will return a $100 free bet to apply however you see fit.

Players can wager between $20 to $100 and still receive a triple-digit free bet. So despite the smaller investment, there are still many opportunities to add cold, hard cash to your bankroll, especially if you win back-to-back $100 bets.

Caesars Sportsbook Maryland Promo Instructions

Any prospective players shouldn’t wait to join Caesars Sportsbook. Considering how close we are to Maryland’s three-week launch anniversary, Caesars could easily pull these welcome offers next week or even after today.

Here’s how first-time Maryland customers can access $1,500 bet insurance or a “Bet $20, Get $100” promotion:

Click here to trigger our Caesars Sportsbook Maryland promo with the code AMNYPICS.

Complete all necessary registration requirements and activate your account.

Deposit enough cash to cover your initial wager.

Place your qualifying bet, the amount of which will determine your welcome offer. Min. $20, max. $100 to receive a $100 free bet on the house. Over $100, max. $1,500 to claim first-bet insurance.



As you can expect, you must be within Maryland state lines to claim one of these welcome offers. Caesars will confirm your playing area through geolocation during registration.

Click here to activate our Caesars Sportsbook Maryland promo code AMNYPICS and head into Sunday’s NFL action with a $1,500 bet on the house or a “Bet $20, Get $100” promotion.