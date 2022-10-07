Caesars Sportsbook NY promo code: bet the MLB playoffs with huge offers

The Mets are back in the postseason and this Caesars Sportsbook NY promo code is raising the stakes on the games this weekend. Use this offer to go big on any MLB Playoffs matchup. The Wild Card Series is underway and it’s time to get in on the action.

Caesars Sportsbook Get 1000 REWARD CREDITS + 1000 TIER CREDITS GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYFULL SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS

BET NOW

New players who sign up with Caesars Sportsbook NY promo code AMNYFULL will unlock three bonuses for Mets-Padres or any other MLB game this weekend. This promo will provide new bettors with a $1,250 first bet, 1,000 in Tier Credits, and 1,000 in Reward Credits.

The Mets missed out on winning the NL East, but they are still a very dangerous team in the postseason. They will host the Padres in the Wild Card round this weekend. Meanwhile, the Rays-Guardians, Phillies-Cardinals, and Blue Jays-Mariners are playing too.

Caesars Sportsbook is a great option for New Yorkers. This latest promo is unleashing a trio of bonuses for new users, including a massive first bet to use on Mets-Padres.

Click here and use Caesars Sportsbook NY promo code AMNYFULL to activate the “Full Caesar” and get a $1,250 first bet on Mets-Padres.

Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code: $1,250 First Bet

First things first, this $1,250 first bet acts like insurance for new players. Anyone who signs up with this Caesars Sportsbook NY promo code will have 100% first-bet insurance. In other words, players who lose on that first wager will receive a full refund in site credit.

Remember, this $1,250 first bet can be used on Mets-Padres or any other game this weekend. That includes MLB, NFL Week 5, college football, and more.

Additionally, new users will receive 1,000 in Tier Credits and 1,000 in Reward Credits too. These can be used to unlock long-term membership benefits like hotel benefits, unique entertainment experiences, and other offers. Reward Credits are redeemable for these offers while Tier Credits can be acquired over time to improve a player’s membership status.

How to Redeem This Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code

Redeeming this Caesars Sportsbook promo is a breeze. Follow these step-by-step instructions to sign up and claim the “Full Caesar” promotion:

Click here , choose the correct state, and use promo code AMNYFULL to get started.

, choose the correct state, and use promo code AMNYFULL to get started. Create an account by providing basic identifying information and making a cash deposit.

Download the Caesars Sportsbook NY mobile app to any compatible iOS or Android device.

Place a $1,250 first bet on Mets-Padres while also earning 1,000 in Tier Credits and 1,000 in Reward Credits.

Mets-Padres in the Wild Card Series

The Mets and Padres are two teams stacked with top-end talent. Pete Alonso, Juan Soto, Yu Darvish, Max Scherzer, Manny Machado, Jacob deGrom, and the list goes on and on. The winner of this Wild Card Series will move on to the NLDS to face the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Anything can happen in the MLB Playoffs. Caesars Sportsbook will have competitive odds on all the postseason action this October. Don’t sleep on the “Full Caesar” promotion ahead of Mets-Padres.

Click here and use Caesars Sportsbook NY promo code AMNYFULL to activate the “Full Caesar” and get a $1,250 first bet on Mets-Padres.