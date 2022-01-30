Caesars Sportsbook NY promo goes deep with $1,500 match, free NFL bets

The current Caesars Sportsbook NY promo is all-in for Bengals-Chiefs and 49ers-Rams this afternoon with a total package of awesome NFL specials. New players will have an opportunity to get the strongest overall bonus value offered by any New York sports betting app while backing it up with 15 player prop boosts and a special free bet offer.

The Caesars Sportsbook NY promo available for ahead of and throughout both NFL conference championship games gives new sign ups $100s more in total bonus than what’s offered at rival apps.

Caesars NY, like the rest of the New York sports betting market, remains fresh. This is just the fourth full weekend since its official launch, but on the strength of Caesars Sportsbook NY promos it has gotten off to the market’s best start. Demand for the app has been great, and this isn’t just speculation. It leads the market in total dollars wagered this month. Below, we will dive into some of the specific offers that make it a must-have ahead of kickoff in either game today.

Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo for NFL Sunday Action

With the ability to cash in a 100% deposit match that adds up to $1,500 of bonus cash to bankrolls, bet with boosted Bengals-Chiefs and 49ers-Rams player prop markets, and earn additional free bets, it’s a must-have today.

With the “Total Champions” special, new players who correctly bet $25+ on either total points market in both NFL games will get a $25 free bet to use on any other market. Meanwhile, although it’s Sunday, players can check out the Monday Night Millions promo by placing a $10 straight pregame point spread wager on either game to qualify for a $10 million prize.

How to Sign Up, Get the Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo

We will further detail some of the notable odds boosts available in the app, but let’s first dive into the sign up process and how to get these Caesars Sportsbook NY promos.

Click here to start the sign up process. This will automatically activate Caesars Sportsbook NY promo code AMNYCZR, which locks in the $1,500 first deposit match.

to start the sign up process. This will automatically activate Caesars Sportsbook NY promo code AMNYCZR, which locks in the $1,500 first deposit match. Players must make a first deposit of at least $50 to receive the match. They can deposit a lesser amount and wager, but no match will be applied.

Begin betting on standard odds, boosts, or the “Total Champions” markets.

Specials and Boosts

If you’re into player props, you’ll really enjoy what Caesars NY has to offer today. Grab a special super boost on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to throw for at least 250 yards and two touchdowns at boosted +110 odds. Keep in mind that Burrow easily exceeded these totals when the two teams faced off earlier this month.

In app, there are currently 14 specific NFL boosts. Some notable options include:

Bengals win and C.J. Uzomah touchdown (+1200)

Patrick Mahomes and Burrow over 19.5 rush yards (+450)

Ja’Marr Chase , Clyde Edwards-Helaire, and Odell Beckham Jr. each to score a TD (+900)

, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, and Odell Beckham Jr. each to score a TD (+900) Tyreek Hill over 79.5 receiving yards and Demarcus Robinson over 15.5 receiving yards (+300)

