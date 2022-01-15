Caesars Sportsbook NY starts fast with 3 aggressive NFL promos

Caesars Sportsbook NY has surged out of the gates during the first full week of New York sports betting and now turns its attention to a critically important NFL Super Wild Card Weekend. The six-game slate that runs through Monday represents the first sustained run of marquee games that will drive huge betting action. As it looks to dominate in the early going, it will offer new players three aggressive NFL promos this weekend.

Caesars Sportsbook NY enters its second weekend with huge promos for the NFL playoffs, including $3,300 in free bets, risk-free same game parlays, scoring bonuses, and over 90 odds boosts.

Competing apps also have strong offers this weekend and will be worth checking out, but when it comes to pure value, Caesars Sportsbook NY has emerged as a clear leader. After announcing a partnership with the Bills earlier in the day, the team’s game against the Patriots along with Raiders-Bengals will kick off a busy run of games that close with Cardinals-Rams on Monday night.

Use code AMNYNEW to get over $3,300 in free bonuses plus other NFL Wild Card Weekend specials with Caesars Sportsbook NY right here.

Caesars Sportsbook NY Gears Up For NFL Wild Card Games

There’s a lot to unpack with the Caesars Sportsbook NY promos for this weekend, so let’s get right into it.

New players will be able to bet with as much as $3,300. This bonus is sliced into two parts. The first brings an instant $300 free bet at registration. Then, bettors will receive a 100% first deposit match, up to $3,000. That first deposit can be scaled down to as much as $10, but those who are looking to bet the NFL Playoffs and other sports with the most free money possible will have the option to go all-in.

Below, we will break down some other notable Super Boosts on the Patriots-Bills game and other weekend-long specials.

How to Sign Up for Caesars Sportsbook NY

Signing up for Caesars Sportsbook NY will take only a moment. To start, walk through these simple steps:

Click here to get the registration process started. This will automatically populate code AMNYNEW. This will convey the $300 bonus.

to get the registration process started. This will automatically populate code AMNYNEW. This will convey the $300 bonus. Make a first deposit of at least $10. This will activate the 100% match. Again, this bonus can be maxed out with a $3,000 first deposit.

Begin betting.

It’s a quick and straightforward process, one that takes no more than five minutes from first click to first bet.

NFL Wild Card Promos

In addition to the sign up bonus and deposit match, bettors can begin the weekend with more than 90 different odds boosts on player props and game outcomes across multiple sports, including dozens of NFL Wild Card bonuses. Be sure to dial in on the Super Boost of Josh Allen to throw for at least 200 yards and the Bills to win at +125 odds.

Then, check the promos tab for a few more notable Caesars Sportsbook NY offers. Boost any wild card parlays by 33% and get earn free bets for placing same game parlays while also getting a free bet when wagering on the the over/under of any Sunday game. Get $1 for every point scored.

