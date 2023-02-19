Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo code: $1,500 first bet on Caesars for CBB, NBA ASG action

The Buckeye State is in luck this week, as our Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo code AMNY1BET triggers a $1,500 bet on Caesars to apply toward any upcoming game or event.

Caesars Ohio OH only. 21+ Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY1BET SIGN-UP BONUS $1,500!

BET ON CAESARS CLAIM NOW!

Activate our Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo code AMNY1BET to unlock a $1,500 bet on Caesars. When new customers sign up through our promo links, they’ll earn cash after a win or attempt a do-over with a bet credit refund worth up to $1,500 after a loss.

The sports calendar is full of can’t-miss action, even after the NFL season concluded last Sunday. Bettors can score unlimited cash from college basketball or the NBA, the latter of which features an exciting All-Star game tonight. When Ohioans register for a new Caesars account, the popular sportsbook will cover any loss up to $1,500, giving players the confidence to shoot for a big payout without sweating an airball.

Score a $1,500 bet on Caesars this week when you enable our Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo code AMNY1BET here.

Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Promo Code Delivers $1.5K First Bet on Caesars for Any Game

Caesars has extensive odds for every sport you can imagine, whether you’re a die-hard basketball fan, obsessed with hockey, or find comfort in other sports like soccer, tennis, or golf. Better yet, Caesars gives players up to $1,500 on the house for an initial wager on any of the sports mentioned above and then some.

Register today through our exclusive code AMNY1BET, which activates the welcome offer on your behalf. Minutes later, place your qualifying bet on a suitable market across the NHL, XFL, NBA, and college hoops. After your bet settles, you’ll either celebrate cash winnings or prepare for a do-over with a fully-refunded bet credit worth your stake’s value.

Instructions for Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Promo Code

Registration has never been easier for new Caesars customers. The links inside this post activate the promo code and leave you one step closer to wagering four digits on any game with complete bet credit security in your pocket.

Here’s how a first-time Caesars Ohio player can earn a $1,500 bet on Caesars:

Click here to activate our Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo code AMNY1BET.

Enter your name, email address, and other vital sign-up information.

Confirm you’re within state lines with a short geolocation verification.

Deposit however much cash you’re comfortable with, so long as it covers your upcoming wager.

Place a cash bet on the NBA, NHL, or any other market worth up to $1,500.

Receive a bet credit (max. $1,500) if your qualifying stake settles as a loss.

A winning wager cancels Caesars’ state-exclusive welcome offer and produces cash profit instead of a bet credit.

Earn $25 Bet Credit with Super Bowl 58 Bet

Even though we’re just days removed from Super Bowl LVII, it’s never too early to think about next year’s game in Las Vegas. All week, new and existing Caesars players will earn a $25 bet credit if they place $50+ on any team to win the 58th Super Bowl next February.

The $25 bet credit is guaranteed, meaning Caesars will cover up to 50% of your futures bet. Of course, the $25 will pale in comparison to cash winnings if your $50 bet on a team like the Bengals (+900) ends up hitting.

Click here to trigger our Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo code AMNY1BET and receive a $1,500 bet on Caesars.

Caesars Ohio OH only. 21+ Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY1BET SIGN-UP BONUS $1,500!

BET ON CAESARS CLAIM NOW!

OH only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.®️ Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.