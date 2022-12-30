Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo: $100 bonus in play for one more day

Caesars is pushing all its chips in this week in an effort to earn more pre-registrants from Ohio. As such, a Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo is available, giving anyone signing up before January 1 a stellar two-part offer.

This Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo reserves pre-registrants $100 for New Year’s Day, as well as possible free Cleveland Cavaliers tickets. Interested Ohioans can click any link on this page and enter code AMNYTIX to gain this generous offer.

It will be very interesting to see how Ohio handles a New Year’s Day online sports betting launch. After all, you have all these sportsbooks that will be trying to run a smooth launch on a holiday. Moreover, Ohio has 8,000,000+ eligible sports bettors, most of whom will be off from work on launch day. Clearly, this could be a logistical nightmare for some smaller or less organized sportsbooks. Additionally, this is part of the reason why some top sportsbooks have produced enticing pre-registration bonuses. It helps thin the sign-up herd on launch day. In other words, this is yet another reason to claim this page’s no-brainer offer. In that way, you can avoid the chaos that could ensue on New Year’s Day.

Earn $100 and More from Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Promo

Caesars is certainly doing all it can to help make Ohioans’ final week of 2022 extra merry. In the lead up to the state’s January 1 online sports betting launch, Caesars has an incomparable pre-registration promotion available. These offers tend to be a bit over-the-top in generosity, as sportsbooks are competing for pre-launch sign-ups. This page’s Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo stands out because it promises two rewards in a single sign-up offer. Any interested and eligible Ohioan can click any link on this page and enter promo code AMNYTIX to get onboard.

The first bonus this promotion includes is entry into a drawing for free Cleveland Cavaliers tickets. This might seem a bit half-hearted, since not everyone can win. However, those that do will get to see one of the East’s top teams on their home court for free. Moreover, that chance at free tickets becomes a worthwhile addition to this promotion when you consider its partner bonus. In addition to those possible free tickets, pre-registrants will get $100 worth of free money. When they login during the New Year’s Day launch, that money releases into their new account. That house money can be used on any sports and with any bet types, as well.

Secure Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Promo in Minutes with Our Guide

Anyone interested in this page’s promotion will be pleased to learn that it is easy to procure. To clarify, Caesars minimized the sign-up and bonus acquisition processes so that it takes just minutes to join. The simple guide that follows breaks the procedure for securing this Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo down into four straightforward steps:

First of all, pre-registrants can click here or any link on this page and input promo code AMNYTIX when required.

or any link on this page and input promo code AMNYTIX when required. Subsequently, they will create their new account by entering all necessary data fields. For example, they will need to supply their full name, date of birth, home address, and more.

Next, when January 1 arrives, the sign-up can access their account and claim their $100 bonus.

Finally, with that money in-hand, they can place their $100 worth of free bets however the wish.

New Year’s Day NFL Matchups Loom Large for Playoff Picture

This page’s Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo is a great way for residents to get their start at a leading sportsbook. After all, it’s not often that you get $100 worth of risk-free bets just for signing up at a sportsbook. Furthermore, it’s rare that you can use that pool of free wagers on any sports you want. This promotion opens up all bet types and all sports for you to invest your free money as you wish.

The sporting market that might prove the most popular of all the options is the NFL. There are 14 NFL games on New Year’s Day and another on January 2. These games form the bulk of the league’s Week 17 slate, an important week for playoff seeding. There are several matchups that could determine who wins a division or earns a Wild Card spot. The marquee game is certainly the Monday Night Football contest that pits the Bills against the Bengals. This meeting could very well decide who earns the AFC’s top seed and lone bye.

