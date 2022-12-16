Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo: this is how to get top sign up offer

Caesars Sportsbook parlayed two different incentives into one pre-registration bonus for Ohio residents ahead of the states’ sports betting launch The Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo helps early sign-ups reserve this bonus today before the state goes live on January 1.

Interested Ohioans can click any link on this page to score our Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo to claim this offer. Consequently, the pre-registrant secures $100 worth of site credit for the launch and a chance at free Cleveland Cavaliers tickets.

The Cleveland Cavaliers currently hold the Eastern Conference’s 3-seed. They get another shot to show their mettle tonight on the road in Dallas. However, at home is where the Cavs have done their best work. Cleveland has a 12-2 record at Rocket Mortgage Field House, regularly selling out on their home court. Sign-ups for this page’s promotion have a chance to earn free tickets to a Cleveland home game and even bet the game on Caesars’ dime, if they wish.

Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Promo Code Unlocks Unique Double Bonus for Pre-Registrants

Caesars Sportsbook has developed a pre-registration promotion for all Ohioans looking for a can’t-miss bonus.

The first is entry into a drawing for free Cleveland Cavaliers tickets. Winning selections earn tickets to see a likely-sold out home game of one of the NBA’s top teams.

Additionally, pre-registrants will claim $100 worth of bonus money when the Ohio launches its online sports betting platform on NYD. Logging in on January 1 will trigger the release of those funds, which have no restrictions. In other words, the player can use that pot of free bets on any sports with any wager types. Subsequently, any winnings earned with those free wagers becomes immediately available for withdrawal or reinvestment.

Four Steps to Reserve $100 and Cavs Ticket Entry

Caesars Sportsbook knows that in order to draw Ohioans in before the state’s launch, its promotions must be airtight. We certainly know at this point that there is no risk involved and the pre-reg earns a sizable pool of free money. However, we have yet to mention that residents can claim this promotion in just minutes. To do so, interested individuals can utilize the four steps that follow:

At first, you must click any of this page’s links and use Caesars Sportsbook Ohio code AMNYTIX.

Subsequently, you will need to create a first-time Caesars account by providing all required personal information. To clarify, this will just be standard sign-up info like name, address, email, and date of birth.

At this point, you simply wait for the state’s online sports betting platform to go live on New Year’s Day. Consequently, when it does, login to your account and claim your $100 bonus.

Finally, you can place your $100 worth of free wagers in any sport using any bet type.

Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Promo Opens Door to Additional Player Perks

The aforementioned promotion is a great way to join Caesars Sportsbook and claim a can’t-miss reward package. Moreover, using our Caesars Ohio promo means you become eligible for a constant stream of additional user bonuses. Caesars patrons will find all manner of exciting offers under the Promos tab in the app. This tab houses promos like risk-free wagers, deposit matches, parlay insurances, and profit boosts.

These perks do not become available until the New Year’s day launch, of course. However, these promotions that Caesars members in other states are currently enjoying should provide a sense of what’s to come. For today’s World Cup Semi-Final, Caesars is giving away two 25% Profit Boost Tokens for First Goalscorer Markets. For casino fans, the $50k Road to Wonderland rewards online slot play with a chance to win part of $50,000.

