Caesars Sportsbook promo: $1,000 bet bonus for NFL Week 9 games

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

First-time bettors who utilize our code AMNY81000 unlock a new Caesars Sportsbook promo for NFL Week 9.

Score a $1,000 first bet on Caesars after activating our Caesars Sportsbook promo. Qualified new users who register with the code AMNY81000 get a bonus bet worth up to $1,000 if their first cash wager on NFL Week 9 settles as a loss.

Sunday’s Week 9 slate offers many betting opportunities for prospective gamblers. Explore the odds on spreads, moneylines, touchdown props, and more for every NFL game this weekend. Whether you’re betting a few bucks on a longshot underdog or risking $1,000 on a favorite covering the spread, Caesars will take care of a qualifying loss with a fully-refunded bonus bet.

Take advantage of the code AMNY81000 here and tackle NFL Week 9 to qualify for the new and improved Caesars Sportsbook promo.

Sign Up for Caesars Sportsbook Promo

Caesars Sportsbook Offer $1,000 paid back in bonus bets Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code AMNY81000 Available States AZ, KY, NY, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV

For a limited time, new Caesars customers can place $1,000 on any NFL game without sweating a loss. Rather than a bad beat sending you home empty-handed, Caesars refunds a bonus bet to keep you in the hunt for stone-cold cash.

Follow the registration instructions below to qualify for a $1,000 first bet on Caesars:

Click here to activate the Caesars Sportsbook promo with the code AMNY81000.

Select your playing area from the dropdown menu.

Enter your name, email address, and other vital account information.

Make a cash deposit through a Caesars-approved banking method.

Place up to $1,000 on an eligible prop or parlay from the NFL Week 9 betting market.

Receive a one-time bonus bet worth your qualifying stake after a loss.

A victory always leads to cash winnings instead of a refunded bonus bet. If your first bet loses, Caesars gives you 14 days to apply the bonus on any market.

In-App Caesars Offers

After utilizing Caesars’ welcome offer, head to the “Promotions” section and discover more exciting offers and profit boosts for Week 9.

One of the top promotions is “Bet the Board.” With this deal, customers must opt in and place $25 or more on 11 qualifying NFL spreads. If they win at least eight of the 11 bets, Caesars will supplement the cash profit with $125 in bonus bets.

Caesars also has numerous odds boosts for today’s games. If you want to boost a “First Touchdown Scorer” prop, opt into the promo on the Caesars app to receive a 25% profit boost token.

NFL Week 9 Odds

Some of the league’s best games to date are lined up for kickoff today. Check out the markets for each game on today’s Week 9 card and grow your bankroll with withdrawable cash winnings:

Dolphins at Chiefs (-2) – 9:30 a.m. (in Frankfurt, Germany)

Seahawks at Ravens (-6) – 1:00 p.m.

Commanders at Patriots (-3) – 1:00 p.m.

Buccaneers at Texans (-2.5) – 1:00 p.m.

Bears at Saints (-8.5) – 1:00 p.m.

Cardinals at Browns (-11) – 1:00 p.m.

Vikings at Falcons (-4) – 1:00 p.m.

Rams at Packers (-3) – 1:00 p.m.

Colts (-2.5) at Panthers – 4:05 p.m.

Giants at Raiders (-1.5) – 4:25 p.m.

Cowboys at Eagles (-3) – 4:25 p.m.

Bills at Bengals (-2.5) – 8:20 p.m.

Click here to lock in the code AMNY81000 and get a $1,000 NFL bet on Caesars through our Caesars Sportsbook promo.

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.®️ Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.