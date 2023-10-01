Caesars Sportsbook Promo Brings $1,000 NFL Sunday Offer, $250 KY Bonus

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Another NFL Sunday has arrived and sports bettors can access a new Caesars Sportsbook promo to secure a $1,000 first bet on Caesars. Players in Kentucky, meanwhile, can secure a $250 guaranteed bonus with a $50+ wager on any game.

Any prospective sports bettor can lock-in either a $1,000 first bet or a $250 guaranteed bonus depending on their state. If you register via our links, you’ll activate the Caesars Sportsbook promo available in your state.

You can wager on any game with Caesars Sportsbook. The Ravens and Browns will go head-to-head in an AFC North battle, while the Bengals head out on the road to face the Titans. The Buffalo Bills will play host to the Miami Dolphins in a massive AFC East showdown. Meanwhile, the Commanders and Eagles will square off in an NFC East clash. Your first wager will either be covered with a bonus bet of up to $1,000 or, if you’re in Kentucky, you’ll earn a $250 bonus no matter what.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Brings $1,000 NFL Offer

Caesars Sportsbook swapped over their new user offer ahead of NFL Week 4. This includes a $1,000 first bet for NFL Sunday. If your first bet wins, Caesars will refund your initial stake and add cash winnings to your account. However, if your bet loses, Caesars will add a bonus bet of of up to $1,000 to your account use on another game.

You could wager on a team like the Bills to win or the Eagles to cover the spread. If you want to wager $200 on the Buccaneers and Saints to go over the total points line, that’s also available. Player props like Deshaun Watson to throw for 2+ TDs or Joe Burrow to throw for over 350+ passing yards are also eligible to wager on. You’ll either earn a cash profit with a win or second chance with a loss.

How to Sign Up with Our Caesars Sportsbook Promo

Any new bettor who wants to register for an account with Caesars Sportsbook can do so easily. We’ve put together a step-by-step guide to follow:

to register for this Caesars Sportsbook promo. Enter promo code AMNY81000.

Complete the required information fields with your name, address, phone number, and date of birth.

Pick a deposit method like online banking and add funds.

Wager up to $1,000 on any betting market.

If your first bet loses, Caesars will issue a bonus bet of up to $1,000. You can use this bonus bet on another game this week in the NFL or another league.

Caesars Kentucky: Bet $50, Get $250 Bonus Win or Lose

Caesars Sportsbook KY has a $250 guaranteed bonus offer available to Bluegrass State bettors. Any new player who registers with promo code AMNY2GET will pick up a 5x return on their first $50 wager win or lose. If your bet wins, you’ll also get back your wager along with cash winnings.

21+ and in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.