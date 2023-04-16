Caesars Sportsbook promo code: $1,250 bet for Lakers-Grizzlies, Sunday NBA Playoffs

The NBA Playoffs are off and running, but basketball fans can still take advantage of this Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer. There are four games on tap for Sunday with tons of ways for bettors to win.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL is the key to activating the “Full Caesar” promotion. This offer comes with a $1,250 first bet, 1,000 Tier Credits, and 1,000 Reward Credits.

The action starts with Lakers-Grizzlies, but that’s just one of four options for bettors. Heat-Bucks, Clippers-Suns, and Nuggets-Timberwolves fill out the schedule.

Caesars Sportsbook is giving new players a chance to go big on any of the NBA Playoffs matchups with a $1,250 first bet. Not to mention, the “Full Caesar” comes with long-term membership perks as well. Here’s a deeper dive into how new bettors can get in on the action with this creative offer.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: How to Sign Up

It only takes a few minutes for bettors to sign up and start playing on Caesars Sportsbook. Register from a computer or mobile device to activate the “Full Caesar” promo. Follow the simple steps below to get started:

Click on any of the links on this page, choose the correct state, and apply promo code AMNYFULL.

Set up a new account by providing basic identifying information in the required fields.

Make a cash deposit through any of the available banking methods (PayPal, online banking, credit/debit cards, etc.)

Download the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app directly from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a $1,250 first bet on any NBA Playoff game.

Earn 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits.

Score $1,250 First Bet With This Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

This $1,250 first bet is the first aspect of the “Full Caesar” promo. New users who redeem this offer can place a real money wager of up to $1,250 on any game today. If that bet loses, players will receive a full refund in bonus bets.

Additionally, new players can start building toward long-term membership benefits with Tier Credits and Reward Credits. These can unlock exclusive perks like hotel benefits, dining packages, and other unique entertainment experiences. This Caesars Sportsbook promo is one of the most creative offers out there for the NBA Playoffs.

Other NBA Boosts and Bonuses

Who doesn’t love an odds boost? Caesars Sportsbook is giving bettors a chance to lock in a number of different boosts for the games tonight. Here’s a quick look at some of the options on the table for bettors:

LeBron James & Anthony Davis Each Over 29.5 Points: +450

Ja Morant, Desmond Bane & Jaren Jackson Jr. Each Over 19.5 Points: +220

Jimmy Butler Over 29.5 Points & Tyler Herro Over 2.5 Made 3-Pt FGs: +375

Kawhi Leonard Over 24.5 Points & Russell Westbrook Over 19.5 Points: +275

Anthony Edwards & Karl-Anthony Towns Each Over 24.5 Points: +350

