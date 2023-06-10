Caesars Sportsbook promo code: $1,250 bet offer for UFC 289, MLB Saturday

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

It’s a great weekend to use our Caesars Sportsbook promo code. New users can place a big wager on the Stanley Cup Final, an MLB game, or UFC 289. After using this welcome bonus, you will have access to more promotions and odds boosts on the Caesars app.

Register with AMNYFULL as the Caesars Sportsbook promo code to place a bet up to $1,250 on any game. The two-part offer also includes 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits for Caesars Rewards.

Use this welcome bonus to make a wager larger than usual, knowing you’ll get a second chance after a loss. It can be on any market, such as a player prop in an MLB game or the moneyline for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for MLB, UFC, or Stanley Cup Final

There are many key MLB matchups this weekend. The Red Sox will be in New York to take on the Yankees, while the Dodgers are in Philadelphia to face the Phillies. You can follow along with the games and live bet on the Caesars app.

This bet can be used for any of the UFC 289 matchups. The main card is headlined by the title fight between Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana. The other fights include Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush, Mike Malott vs. Adam Fugitt, Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr, and Eryk Anders vs. Marc-Andre Barriault.

And on Saturday night, you can wager on Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final. The Golden Knights are up 2-1 in the series. The Panthers are coming off of an overtime win at home.

Steps to Use the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Create an account within minutes on Caesars Sportsbook to start betting on all of your favorite teams. Take these steps to use the best welcome offer.

Click here to sign up with AMNYFULL. Enter the info needed to confirm your identity and age. Download the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app on your iPhone or Android. Make a deposit. Mulitple banking methods can be used to fund your account, such as online banking and PayPal. Place a bet up to $1,250.

A losing wager will result in a bonus bet refund. The 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits will go toward your Caesars Rewards account regardless of the result.

Odds Boosts this Weekend on Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars adds daily odds boosts for popular sports and events. Here are some of the options for the Stanley Cup Final and UFC 289.

(NHL) Jonathan Marchessault scores a goal and records an assist: +550

(NHL) Panthers win 3-1 against the Golden Knights: +2500

(NHL) Carter Verhaeghe scores a goal and records an assist: +550

(UFC) Irene Aldana, Dan Ige, Mike Malott, and Marc-Andre Barriault all win: +1200

(UFC) Amanda Nunes wins by submission against Aldana: +525

(UFC) Charles Oliveira wins by KO/TKO/DQ against Beneil Dariush: +600

There will be similar boosts available for the next NBA Finals matchup on Monday night.

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.