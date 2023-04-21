Caesars Sportsbook promo code: $1,250 first bet for Friday night MLB, NBA Playoffs

Caesars is welcoming its newest members to the fold with an unmatched triple bonus registration promotion for the NBA Playoffs. A Caesars Sportsbook promo code starts registrants with a $1,250 first bet on Caesars that activates two other generous bonuses.

By placing that initial wager, the sign-up then automatically collects their other bonuses – 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits. You can secure your welcome package in time for tonight’s three games by registering with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL.

The Tier Credits are what help patrons improve their player status. In other words, these credits, typically earned via gameplay, move you from one tier of perks to the next. The Reward Credits work differently, as they become redeemable for different entertainment bonuses. For example, you can cash them in for hotel rooms, food vouchers, spa packages, and more.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code is top play for NBA Playoffs, MLB action

Caesars combined one of the market’s most powerful first bet offers with two more bonuses for its current registration promotion. Anyone signing up today using Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL will collect all three bonuses. We discussed the second and third of those rewards above. However, the true potential money-maker of the bunch is the $1,250 first bet on Caesars.

You can employ that first bet by using any wager type in any sport. In other words, you could dive into any of the current or upcoming NBA playoff games if you wanted to. Moneylines, prop bets, spreads, and totals are all valid options here. If your selection wins, Caesars pays the bet out as it would any normal winner. Consequently, you control those subsequent funds and can withdraw or reinvest them at will. Conversely, if your initial pick loses, the sportsbook refunds that loss in full up to $1,250. That reimbursement arrives as a bonus bet, which, in turn, allows you to wager again with no additional investment.

Interesting Trends for Nuggets-Wolves Game 3 Tonight

Denver won and covered both games to start its playoff series against Minnesota thus far. However, the Nuggets won’t have the thin air of Ball Arena on their side tonight. The Timberwolves will play host this time, explaining the much narrower spread this evening, despite Denver’s 2-0 series lead.

Our Caesars Sportsbook promo code unlocks first bet protection valid on any upcoming contest. For those considering an ATS or totals wager in tonight’s Denver-Minnesota Game 3, we compiled some relevant trends:

Denver has covered seven of its last eight Friday games.

Minnesota is just 2-7 ATS in its last nine home contests.

Twelve of the Nuggets last 15 games overall have stayed under the total.

Only four of the Wolves last 16 home games have gone over the number.

Denver only lost seven of its last 31 games ATS in Minnesota.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: How to Score It

Caesars certainly made the all-around registration promotion when they built this page’s offer. After all, how often can you find a triple bonus just for signing up? Moreover, how often is one of those bonuses one of the sportsbook industry’s best offers all by itself? In addition to all of this generosity, Caesars made it so you could register and claim your bonuses in minutes. Simply follow along with the four-step guide shared here:

Firstly, you should click here and input Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL when prompted.

After that, you must create a first-time Caesars account by entering any required personal info. For example, you will have to supply your full name, date of birth, home address, email, etc.

Thirdly, you are ready to make your initial deposit. To clarify, that deposit must be at least $10, but should be large enough to support your intended first bet on Caesars.

At last, you can lock in your first bet, knowing the sportsbook will refund a loss with a bonus bet up to $1,250.

Participating states include MD, OH, MA, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY.