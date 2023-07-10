Caesars Sportsbook promo code: $1,250 first bet for Home Run Derby

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

This Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer is laying the groundwork for bettors ahead of tonight’s Home Run Derby. New users can take advantage of a wild offer for short-term and long-term membership perks.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL will activate the “Full Caesar” promotion for new players. This offer comes with a $1,250 first bet, 1,000 Tier Credits, and 1,000 Reward Credits.

The Home Run Derby is the top option on the market for bettors tonight, but this promo applies to any sport listed in the app. That means there are tons of options for bettors to choose from.

Caesars Sportsbook is one of the top sportsbooks in the country and this new promo is a big reason why. But don’t forget about the competitive odds and easy-to-use app. Let’s take a closer look at this exclusive offer.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Sign Up Today

It only takes a few minutes to create an account and start playing with Caesars Sportsbook. Follow these simple steps to get started:

First things first, click here to begin the registration process. This will automatically redirect players to a sign-up landing page.

to begin the registration process. This will automatically redirect players to a sign-up landing page. Choose the state you are located in and make sure to apply promo code AMNYFULL to qualify for this offer.

Create a new account and download the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app to any compatible iOS or Android device.

Place a $1,250 first bet on any market, including the Home Run Derby.

If that bet loses, players will receive a full refund in bonus bets.

This Caesars Sportsbook promo delivers a trio of bonuses to new players. The “Full Caesar” promotion is one of the best ways to get started before the Home Run Derby.

New players can place a real money wager on the Derby or any other event tonight. Anyone who wins on that bet will take home straight cash. However, anyone who loses will receive a refund in bonus bets for up to $1,250.

In terms of long-term membership perks, bettors can start unlocking exclusive offers with Tier Credits and Reward Credits. These perks can include hotel benefits, dining packages, and more.

Home Run Derby Boosts and Bonuses

The Home Run Derby is only an exhibition, but it’s one of the most fun days of the MLB season. Bettors can get in on the action with the latest boosts and bonuses on the Caesars Sportsbook app. Here’s a look at a few of the options available:

Randy Arozarena Most Home Runs in Home Run Derby First Round: +650

Mookie Betts to Hit Longest Home Run in Home Run Derby: +1400

Luis Robert Jr. Beats Julio Rodriguez in Home Run Derby Final: +2200

Pete Alonso, Adolis Garcia, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. & Adley Rutschman Each Win Home Run Derby 1st Round Matchup: +1000

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.