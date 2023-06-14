Caesars Sportsbook promo code: $1,250 first bet for U.S. Open, PGA bonuses

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

This Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer is setting bettors up for a busy weekend. Between a full slate of MLB games and the U.S. Open, it’s going to be a great weekend for sports fans.

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYFULL SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS

FIRST BET OFFER! BET NOW

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL will provide new players with a $1,250 first bet, 1,000 Tier Credits, and 1,000 Reward Credits. The “Full Caesar” promotion offers short-term and long-term membership benefits.

This offer is unlike anything else on the market. Bettors will start with a four-figure sportsbook offer, but this promo doesn’t stop there. New members can start working toward long-term membership perks as well.

Caesars Sportsbook’s new promo is one reason why bettors are signing up. However, don’t sleep on the easy-to-use app, competitive odds, and daily odds boosts as reasons to stick around. Here’s a closer look at how to sign up for this unique offer.

New players can click here and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL to access this “Full Caesar” promo.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Score $1,250 First Bet Bonus

Before we start examining the long-term membership perks, let’s take a look at this $1,250 first bet. New players can place a real money wager on any market this week. That initial wager will be completely covered by up to $1,250 in bonus bets.

For example, someone who loses on a $1,000 first bet will get $1,000 back in bonus bets. This boils down to a second chance for bettors if that first bet loses. Of course, anyone who wins on their first bet will take home straight cash.

The long-term membership perks the “Full Caesar” promo unlocks are unlike anything you can get at other sportsbooks. Tier Credits and Reward Credits will help bettors secure hotel benefits, dining packages, and more.

It’s also noteworthy that Caesars has one of the top NJ casino apps, and also stands out as a top pick in other select states with casino legal online games.

Unlocking This Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Offer

Signing up only takes a few minutes. Remember, this is only available for first-time depositors. Existing users can check out other boosts and bonuses in the app. New users can sign up by following the instructions below:

Click here , choose the state you are located in, and apply promo code AMNYFULL.

, choose the state you are located in, and apply promo code AMNYFULL. Set up a new account by filling in the required prompts and making a cash deposit through any of the preferred payment methods.

Download the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app directly from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a first bet of up to $1,250 on any event this week.

Receive 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits as well.

U.S. Open Boosts and Bonuses This Weekend

There are tons of different ways to bet on the U.S. Open at Caesars Sportsbook this weekend. The major tees off on Thursday morning, which means time is running out on these great boosts:

Adam Hadwin Top 20 Finish (Ties are Losses): +600

Cameron Smith, Mito Pereira, Patrick Reed & Phil Mickelson All Make the Cut: +525

Brooks Koepka & Dustin Johnson Each Finish Top 20 (Ties are Losses): +350

Xander Schauffele & Max Homa Each Finish Top 10 (Ties are Losses): +1200

Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau or Jordan Spieth Win 2023 U.S. Open: +750

New players can click here and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL to access this “Full Caesar” promo.

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYFULL SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS

FIRST BET OFFER! BET NOW

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.