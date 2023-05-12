Caesars Sportsbook promo code: $1,250 first bet on Warriors-Lakers, Heat-Knicks matchups

New Caesars members have a brilliant chance to claim three different bonuses just by registering today. A Caesars Sportsbook promo code unlocks this three-pronged welcome package that starts with a $1,250 first bet on Caesars.

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYFULL SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS

FIRST BET OFFER! BET NOW

Subsequently, after placing that bet, sign-ups receive their other two bonuses – 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits. Secure this bonus offer at a great time in the sports world by registering with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL.

As mentioned, locking in that first bet on Caesars triggers the release of your other two promised bonuses. One is 1,000 Reward Credits, which you can eventually redeem for various entertainment rewards. For example, you can earn enough of these to claim hotel stays, spa packages, dining vouchers, and more. The other is 1,000 Tier Credits, which help the bettor improve their player status. With each higher tier, the patron earns better player perks related to gameplay.

Click here and input Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL to claim three bonuses including a $1,250 first bet on Caesars.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet Lakers-Warriors, NBA Playoffs

If you have considered joining Caesars, but never pulled the trigger, now may be your time. After all, the industry-leading sportsbook has worked up a three-pronged bonus offer that any registrant can enjoy right now. By signing up using Caesars Sportsbook promo code PITTSPORTSFULL, new users get all three of these bonuses. The perks package starts out with a $1,250 first bet on Caesars that is valid in any sport using various wager types. When the new member locks in that bet, the other two bonuses flood their account. They are 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits, discussed at greater length above.

If your first bet on Caesars wins, the sportsbook pays you out in cash form. This simply means that you immediately control that money. You can withdraw some or all of it, or wager it further anywhere in the Caesars app. However, if your initial pick loses, that’s when you get to witness the full power of the promotion. After all, in that scenario Caesars vows to reimburse your loss in full up to $1,250. That refund arrives in your new account as a bonus bet of equal value to your original wager. Thus, you get to place a whole new bet, but don’t have to put another nickel of your own money at risk.

Integrate Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Via Simple Process

Caesars Sportsbook made this triple bonus even more appealing by making it easy to acquire. The four-step quick guide below will walk you through the process in a matter of minutes:

Firstly, click here and enter Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL when prompted.

and enter Caesars Sportsbook promo code when prompted. Secondly, input all required data fields to register your new Caesars Sportsbook account. To clarify, this is where you will provide standard sign-up info like your name, address, date of birth, etc.

Thirdly, make an initial deposit of at least $10 to activate the bonus offer. However, you will need to deposit enough to cover your intended first bet on Caesars.

Lastly, lock in your first bet on Caesars for $10+, understanding that the sportsbook refunds a loss up to $1,250 with a bonus bet.

Offer available in: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY.

Top Trends GSW-LAL Game 6 Bettors Should Consider

Golden State took care of business on its home court on Wednesday night in Game 5 to extend its series. Via that victory, the Warriors earned a Game 6 in Los Angeles tonight at 10p ET. The Lakers will look to take advantage of their second opportunity to advance to the Western Conference Finals tonight. Failure to do so would mean a Game 7 on the road on Sunday, after all.

Caesars has Los Angeles posted as 3-point favorites tonight with the total listed at 220. Our Caesars Sportsbook promo code unlocks a protected wager valid on any part of this Game 6. To help those looking into a potential ATS wager on the game, we rounded up some pertinent trends:

Golden State has only covered seven of its last 27 road games against teams with above .600 home win percentages.

The Warriors have failed to cover any of their last four outings following a SU win by 11+ points.

Los Angeles has covered six straight times after losing by 11+ points last time out.

The Lakers have covered the spread in four straight Friday contests.

The Warriors are just 2-6 ATS in their last eight head-to-head meetings with the Lakers. Additionally, Golden State is 0-5 ATS in its last five outings away at the Lakers.

Click here and input Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL to claim three bonuses including a $1,250 first bet on Caesars.