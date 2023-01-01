Caesars Sportsbook promo code: $1,250+ for any NFL Week 17 game

Before an action-packed NFL slate kicks off on New Year’s Day, utilize our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL to earn three must-have bonuses, including a $1,250 first bet.

New customers who register with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL qualify for the “Full Caesar” welcome offer. Each player gets first-bet insurance on today’s NFL worth up to $1,250, along with 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits. Ohio customers can ring in the new year with $1,500 bet insurance with the special code AMNY1BET.

With no Saturday games and no more bye weeks, a whopping 14 NFL games dominate the first day of 2023. Some top-tier matchups include Dolphins-Patriots, Jets-Seahawks, and Vikings-Packers, all of which carry significant playoff implications. First-time Ohio bettors will be invested in Browns-Commanders, especially with Caesars offering a fully-backed $1,500 bet to celebrate the state’s online sports betting launch.

Activate our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL here and go “Full Caesar” for NFL Week 17 with a $1,250 first bet and more. If you’re in Ohio, click here to trigger the launch-day code AMNY1BET for $1,500 bet insurance.

$1,250 First Bet Headlines 3-in-1 Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Offer

Now is the best time for prospective Caesars Sportsbook users to register. Not only is it a new year with infinite possibilities, but the latest “Full Caesar” welcome offer gives bettors three exciting perks to amplify today’s NFL action and much more.

Start by clicking the links and banners within this post. Each link activates the promo code AMNYFULL, which is necessary for enabling the welcome offer. Once you’ve finalized your account, bet up to $1,250 on any NFL Week 17 matchup. Tackle the spread, moneyline, point total, or anything else. If it loses, Caesars will issue a full refund in bet credit.

The $1,250 stake is part one of the three-legged “Full Caesar” promotion. Each new user will also earn 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits. Caesars customers can redeem their credits for exclusive bonuses, prize packages, and discounts on rewards like hotel stays, VIP entertainment experiences, and a wide array of other unique opportunities.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Instructions

Here’s how new customers can get started on Caesars Sportsbook with $1,250 bet insurance and the rest of the “Full Caesar” welcome offer:

Click here to trigger the Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL

Fill out all the required forms and complete registration.

Deposit enough cash to cover your initial wager (min. $10).

Bet up to $1,250 on any NFL Week 17 matchup.

Receive a bet credit worth your opening stake (max. $1,250) after a loss.

Earn 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits shortly after placing your first bet.

First-time customers in all Caesars-approved states, including New York and Pennsylvania, can score the “Full Caesar” welcome offer today.

Caesars Live in Ohio

Online sports betting opened in Ohio on New Year’s Day, much to the delight of fans throughout the Buckeye State. Caesars is giving Ohio customers an extra $250 on their first-bet insurance with the code AMNY1BET, bringing the total to $1,500. That means any new user physically present in Ohio can place up to $1,500 on the NFL and get a bet-credit refund after a loss.

Click here to get the “Full Caesar” welcome offer with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL. New Ohio customers can use the code AMNY1BET here to score $1,500 bet insurance on launch day.

Caesars Ohio BET INSURANCE! GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY1BET SIGN UP BONUS $1,500!

BET INSURANCE CLAIM NOW!

21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.