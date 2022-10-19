Caesars Sportsbook promo code: $1,250 NBA first bet, best odds boosts

For the best way to bet the latest NBA, MLB, and NFL action, apply our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL during registration to score a trio of incredible bonuses.

Caesars Sportsbook Get 1000 REWARD CREDITS + 1000 TIER CREDITS GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYFULL SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS

BET NOW

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL unlocks the “Full Caesar,” which rewards new customers with a first bet on the house worth up to $1,250. Additionally, players who register today will receive 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits to further enhance the Caesars experience.

The final few days of October are arguably the best time for sports fans. We are deep in the NFL and college football seasons, have playoff baseball in full swing, and can enjoy the opening games for the NBA and NHL. Thanks to the “Full Caesar,” a first-time bettor can wager on any eligible market will full four-digit insurance.

Go “Full Caesar” and apply our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL here to receive a $1,250 first bet and 1,000 Reward and Tier Credits.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Offering New Customers $1,250 First Bet and More

There are more opportunities for wild and unpredictable results whenever there are more games on a given day. Caesars understands this better than anyone, which is why it unleashed the “Full Caesar” welcome offer.

Every new customer who types in the promo code AMNYFULL will qualify for the “Full Caesar.” You can also click any links within this post to activate the code. Once your account becomes official, place your first cash wager on any eligible betting market like the NFL or NBA. Since your stake is insured, you’ll receive a free bet worth up to $1,250 in case of a loss. Otherwise, you’ll receive the full extent of your cash profit.

First-time Caesars customers will also earn 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits after a win or loss. You can earn more credits by placing bets, staying at Caesars properties, dining at their restaurants, etc. Eventually, you can redeem them for exclusive prizes and VIP packages.

How to Apply Our Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Here’s how new customers can go “Full Caesar” during a busy sports week:

here to trigger the Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL. Clickto trigger the Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL.

Select your location and provide all of the necessary sign-up information.

Deposit enough cash to cover your initial wager.

Place your first bet on any eligible betting market, like NFL Week 7, the MLB playoffs, or the NBA regular season.

Get a free bet worth your original stake (max. $1,250) after a loss.

Receive 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits.

New customers in Caesars-eligible states like New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Illinois can lock in our Caesars Sportsbook promo code.

All-Sport Parlay Insurance

Since every major sport is underway, Caesars Sportsbook now allows new and existing customers to build a multi-sport parlay with minimal risk.

First, opt into Caesars’ “All-Sport Parlay Insurance” promotion. Next, build any 4+ leg comprised of games from the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and/or NCAAF. After that, Caesars will give you a fully-refunded free bet up to $25 if one leg loses.

Activate our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL here and receive a $1,250 first bet, 1,000 Reward Credits, and 1,000 Tier Credits.