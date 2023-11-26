Caesars Sportsbook promo code: Unlock $1,000 NFL Sunday bet on Caesars

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Place your best bet on Sunday with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000. New customers can start with an aggressive wager on any NFL game. Then, you will find more odds boosts and promotions for Week 12 action.

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! CLAIM OFFER PROMO CODE: AMNY81000 SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,000 BACK

ON CAESARS! BET NOW

Sign up with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code to bet up to $1K on Sunday. This wager can be on a spread, moneyline, total, or prop. If it doesn’t win, you will get another chance with a bonus bet of the same amount.

There are 11 NFL matchups on Sunday. After picking a game to bet on, search for your favorite market. We have a few suggestions for this welcome offer, including the outcome of the game between the Bills and Eagles in Philadelphia. Since you know a bonus bet will be available following a loss, you can be a little more aggressive than usual.

Click here to sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000. Start with a bet up to $1K and use a bonus bet refund after a loss.

Best NFL Picks for the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Steelers/Bengals Under 36.5: The Bengals are without Joe Burrow, so Jake Browning will be making his first career start against this tough Steelers defense. The total is set at 36.5. This could end up being a lot like Pittsburgh’s last matchup against a rookie QB, when they lost 13-10.

Eagles -3: I’m rolling with the Eagles to continue their winning streak against the Bills. Buffalo has struggled at times this season, and they have to be nearly perfect to hang with Philadelphia. The “Tush Push” will prevail in another win for the Eagles. They cover the three-point spread.

Week 12 Odds Boosts & First TD Scorer Promotion

There are new odds boosts available each day on the Caesars app. In addition to the NFL, boosts can be found for the NBA, NHL, and college sports. Here are some of the options you can find after using our Caesars Sportsbook promo code.

Colts win and Jonathan Taylor over 89.5 rush yards (+200)

Steelers, Panthers, and Patriots all punt on their first drive (+325)

Bijan Robinson over 99.5 rushing + receiving yards and a TD (+400)

Titans, Steelers, Saints, and Texans all win (+950)

Then, be sure to check out the sports betting promotions tab to use a 25% first TD scorer boost. I’m using this to bet on Saquon Barkley to score the opening TD in the Patriots vs. Giants game. The odds are set at +400.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Guide for a $1K Bet

Take these steps to use our Caesars Sportsbook promo code and place a big wager on any NFL game on Sunday.

Click here to register with AMNY81000. Fill in the info needed to create an account and confirm your identity. Download the Caesars Sportsbook app on your iPhone or Android and enable location services. Make a deposit using an accepted payment method, such as online banking, PayPal, or a credit/debit card. Place a bet up to $1,000 on any NFL game.

If you don’t win this wager, you will get a bonus bet refund. This bet can be used for the SNF game between the Ravens vs. Chargers. Take Lamar Jackson and the Ravens to cover the spread. Or, you can save it for the Bears vs. Vikings on Monday night.

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! CLAIM OFFER PROMO CODE: AMNY81000 SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,000 BACK

ON CAESARS! BET NOW

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.