Caesars Sportsbook promo code: $200 bonus if Sweet 16 team scores 1+ point

A brand new Caesars Sportsbook promo code paves the way for new users to choose between two elite offers. These two special promotions from Caesars are available from now through Friday when the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet Sixteen action concludes. Registrants’ first option is a $1,100 risk-free initial wager. The other is a Bet $20, Win $200 deal that cashes if your chosen team scores at least one point.

Caesars Sportsbook STATES: NY, NJ, IL, VA, WV, TN, LA, AZ, CO, IN, MI, IA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYMAR2 SIGNUP BONUS BET $20, GET $200

NCAA TOURNAMENT PROMO BET NOW

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYMAR2 unlocks a can’t-miss Bet $20, Win $200 Sweet Sixteen bonus, where just one point from your team earns you $200. A promo code also exists for those who would prefer their sign-up bonus to be a $1,100 risk-free first bet.

Caesars Sportsbook has outdone itself with not one, but two top-shelf sign-up bonuses from which new patrons can choose. Whether you prefer a splash first wager with potential of a huge windfall or a guaranteed smaller bank of free money, Caesars has you covered. And these offers come at the perfect time, with a jam-packed schedule of games in various sports.

For a Bet $20, Win $200 guaranteed bonus offer, click here and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYMAR2. To secure a risk-free first wager of up to $1,100 click here and use promo code AMNYCZR.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Unlocks Bet $20, Win $200 Offer

The Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA Men’s Tournament takes place this Thursday and Friday evening. Registrants at Caesars Sportsbook can unlock a Bet $20, Win $200 offer for use on any of the eight games. Using Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code AMNYMAR2, sign-ups earn a 10-1 payout on their $20 bet that just can’t lose.

With this promotional offer, those signing up at Caesars wager $20 on any Sweet Sixteen team’s moneyline. Win or lose, as long as that team scores one point or more in the game, Caesars pays out $200. Obviously, shutouts in men’s D1 college basketball are nonexistent, so this promotion is essentially a guaranteed $200 in your account.

The final game in the Sweet Sixteen is scheduled to tip-off around 10p ET on Friday, March 25, 2022. Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook anytime before that, wager $20 for any remaining team to win. Once that team scores its first point, Caesars agrees to plug your account with $200 in bonus money. This option is perfect for registrants who prefer a guaranteed $200 to a coin-flip offer with a higher upside.

Caesars Sportsbook STATES: NY, IL, NJ, VA, WV, TN, LA, AZ, CO, IN, MI, IA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYCZR SIGNUP BONUS $1,100

RISK-FREE BET BET NOW

Acquire $1,100 Risk-Free First Bet

Other first-time Caesars sign-ups who trust their own betting instincts a bit more have a second option available. Using Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR, they obtain a risk-free first wager up to $1,100. This path allows the user to take a shot at a big payday knowing the wager is insured by Caesars Sportsbook.

Winning that first bet produces a cash payout from the sportsbook that is immediately ready for withdrawal or reinvestment. However, if the wager loses, Caesars Sportsbook refunds the amount lost to your account up to $1,100 in bonus money. This site credit gives the player a second bite at the apple as they aim for that first winning bet.

This option has the bigger upside, but obviously isn’t the slam dunk that the first promotional offer is. A nice attribute of this offer, though, is that the initial wager can be placed in any form.

Steps to Get Caesar Sportsbook Promo Code

Besides giving new patrons two incredible sign-up offers from which to choose, Caesars Sportsbook also makes the registration process easy. Choose your preferred bonus offer, follow these simple steps, and your sign-up bonus will be unlocked in just minutes:

For Option 1’s Bet $20, Win $200 offer, click here and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYMAR2.

For Option 2’s risk-free first bet of up to $1,100, click here and enter Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR.

With both offers, make an initial deposit of at least $20 using any of the secure deposit methods offered.

Place the qualifying wager representative of your chosen sign-up bonus, as described in the prior sections.

Once you have taken advantage of one of these two amazing new user bonuses, Caesars Sportsbook offers more. Check the Promos and Boosts tabs daily to stay on top of the myriad ways Caesars turns the odds in your favor.